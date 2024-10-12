Sandton’s luxe makeover: NH Hotel delivers glam and gourmet

The hotel provides an ideal escape for those looking to rest and recharge.

Nestled in the bustling heart of Sandton, Johannesburg, the newly rebranded NH Hotel offers a perfect blend of relaxation and luxury.

Formerly known as the Hilton, this iconic 329-room hotel recently became South Africa’s first NH Collection following an agreement between Minor Hotels and The Cavaleros Group.

During my two-night stay, I had the opportunity to experience what this new addition to Sandton’s hospitality scene has to offer.

The dining experience was the highlight of my stay, primarily served at Tradewinds Restaurant.

Breakfast

In the morning, Tradewinds Restaurant serves a hot breakfast buffet with a variety of dishes, including delicious coffee, à la carte selections, and kids’ options.

Lunch at Faces Lounge & Bar

Faces Lounge & Bar offers specialty coffees, light meals, and snacks during the day. As the evening sets in, it transitions into a full bar with a variety of cocktails on offer.

Dinner

Dinner at Tradewinds includes an international buffet, live cooking stations, and à la carte options. I particularly enjoyed the ribs and wings meal, as well as the burger. The restaurant also features private dining areas for those seeking a more intimate meal setting.

Accommodation

The room was spacious, featuring separate living and bedroom areas, which added to the comfort.

The only slight inconvenience for me was the absence of a sink. However, while on my shuttle to the Gautrain, I chatted with the friendly driver, who mentioned that the hotel was going to undergo a major refurbishment. I hope to see a sink on my next visit.

Room rates start at R2,700 per night for two guests, including breakfast.

Conference rooms and other facilities

The hotel’s modern amenities and well-equipped conference spaces also make it an excellent choice for business travellers.

The NH Hotel is perfect for South Africans looking for a staycation, businesspeople wanting to conduct meetings or conferences, and international guests seeking a stopover in Joburg on the way to other destinations in the country.

It has state-of-the-art facilities and event spaces of all shapes and sizes, from luxury suites to terraces.

The hotel also has a well-equipped gym for the convenience of guests who wish to stay active during their stay.

NH Hotel Sandton launch

The NH Hotel Sandton was launched earlier this year after an agreement between Minor Hotels and The Cavaleros Group, becoming part of Minor Hotels’ extensive global portfolio of over 540 hotels across 56 countries.

Ahead of the April launch, William Heinecke, Chairman and Founder of Minor International, the parent company of Minor Hotels, shared his excitement about the partnership.

“We are thrilled to sign this strategic partnership with The Cavaleros Group to launch NH and soon NH Collection in South Africa, along with our first property in the country.

“This property will join our growing portfolio of hotels in Africa, where our Anantara, Avani, and Elewana brands are already present. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Penny and the Cavaleros team.”

Penny Cavaleros, Chief Executive Officer of The Cavaleros Group, also commented, “The decision to partner with Minor Hotels for our Sandton Hotel and Africa was legendary for the group.

“We, as a group, identified certain asset classes within the property sector which we will aggressively pursue, with hospitality being one with exponential growth into the African continent.

“Over the past three years, we have engaged with all international hotel groups and concluded that Minor Hotels’ history, speed, and culture are synonymous with our core group values. We are currently considering several hospitality opportunities across the continent and have commenced our due diligence process.”

