‘Practice makes perfect’ – Chef Thato Matlala on team’s victory at Egypt’s culinary competition

The competition aims to inspire future culinary stars to maintain the highest standards of creativity and professionalism in the kitchen.

Pretoria’s Thato Matlala was part of the award-winning South African junior culinary team that represented the country at the 2024 African Culinary Cup, held this month in Egypt.

As part of the South African junior culinary team, the 27-year-old helped secure a bronze medal for the nation.

The four-member team of rising chefs competed against some of Africa’s finest talent, earning recognition in an event designed to nurture and refine the culinary skills of young chefs across the continent.

Describing the experience, Matlala, who is currently enrolled in the Advanced Professional Chef Programme at Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Pretoria campus, said it still feels surreal.

“We showcased South Africa on a plate with our three courses. Our starter was rooibos-smoked octopus with Inkomasi and a cured fish roll; the main was a fillet cooked in hay ash with a ting (fermented sorghum) crêpe, pap, and chakalaka; and dessert was koeksisters, mango thyme ice cream, and kiwi compote with a popcorn garnish.”

Growth through culinary competitions

Matlala believes the competition showcased the resilience and talent of South African chefs, while also highlighting the importance of travel in expanding one’s culinary expertise.

He added: “Seeing the world broadens our culinary horizons and gives us wonderful skills and new ideas that we can bring home and add to our own South African gastronomy and flavour profiles.

“It also showed me that I should start competing more to sharpen myself under competition rules and pressures. After all, practice makes perfect.”

Mark Coombe, Principal of Capsicum Culinary Studio in Pretoria, expressed immense pride in the team’s success.

“We are so proud of Thato and the whole team. They really did the entire country proud with their innovative menu and choice of ingredients that showcased South Africa’s culinary talents.”

Thato Matlala’s love for cooking

Matlala’s love for cooking began at the tender age of 10, but it was only during the Covid pandemic that he decided to turn his passion into a career.

After completing his studies, he plans to gain international experience before returning to South Africa to pursue his own ventures.

“In five years’ time, I would like to be running my own establishment and kitchens across South Africa,” he said.