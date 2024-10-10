WATCH: RTMC officers suspended after video of motorist being punched

Two officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) have been placed on precautionary suspension following the emergence of a video showing them in a violent altercation with a motorist.

The incident, which occurred near Southgate Mall in Johannesburg last Friday, sparked an internal inquiry and criminal investigations.

RTMC officer punches motorist

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, depicts a man with a bleeding nose in a confrontation with two RTMC officers.

The man, dressed in shorts and a black shirt, can be heard saying: “It’s alright, take the van keys — because you want money? You want the van’s key?” He repeatedly accuses the officers of demanding money. “Take me, it’s fine. I am fighting for my [keys] because I can’t give you money,” he says.

The footage shows one of the officers using profanity and assaulting the man.

Watch: RTMC officers in altercation with motorist

RTMC responds to allegations

In an interview with the SABC on Wednesday, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

“We have placed the officers on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of the investigation,” Zwane said.

He also said criminal cases have been opened by both the officers and the complainant.

Zwane described the footage as “shocking” and emphasised that such behaviour is not expected from law enforcement officers.

“Even in circumstances where they must use force, that force must be proportionate to the kind of threats they are facing,” Zwane said.

Zwane assured the public that appropriate action would be taken once all facts had been evaluated.

Concerns over police conduct and public trust

The incident has raised concerns about police conduct and public trust in law enforcement.

The victim alleges that he was assaulted for refusing to pay a bribe after allegedly skipping a stop sign.

Without the video evidence, he claimed he would have been arrested for assaulting the police officers and for malicious property damage.

Zwane acknowledged the impact of such incidents on public trust, stating: “Public trust is what we are trying to restore here.”

He said more information is needed, including what happened leading up to the incident, to make a proper evaluation.

While stressing the importance of a thorough investigation, Zwane stated, “We do not encourage our officers to assault a motorist or any member of the public.”

