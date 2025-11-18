WATCH: Seemah Mangolwane apologises after ‘dog’ comment sparks drama with DJ Zinhle

The award-winning content creator and podcaster has issued a public apology to DJ Zinhle after calling her husband, Bongani 'Mörda' Mohosana, a dog.

Drama began when speculation about Bongani Mohosana’s alleged infidelity spread across platforms.

Blogger Musa Khawula claimed the producer had been involved with a 22-year-old woman named Kimberly who reportedly works at a Johannesburg club.

While reacting to the online cheating allegations, a remark spiralled into one of the week’s biggest social media storms.

As the rumour gained traction, fans dissected every detail and weighed in with their own theories.

Seemah Mangolwane, who co-hosts the podcast Spreading Humours, responded to the claims during a recent episode.

She reflected on previously thinking Mohosana seemed like a decent man, then punctuated her commentary with the now-controversial line that ignited backlash.

Viewers immediately accused her of disrespecting the couple and overstepping by commenting so harshly on an unverified rumour.

This led to Mangolwane’s apology after a drama with DJ Zinhle.

DJ Zinhle did not let the moment pass quietly. Taking to TikTok, she shared an emotional response explaining how hurt she was by the comment and revealing that her pain was amplified because she knows Mangolwane personally.

Her video quickly racked up views, with many users empathising with her and questioning why public figures feel pressured to weigh in on others’ private lives.

As the criticism mounted, Mangolwane addressed the issue in a follow-up statement offering a clear apology to DJ Zinhle and Mohosana.

She acknowledged that her choice of words was out of line and clarified that she had no intention of causing harm.

She added that conversations about public figures require sensitivity, especially when the topics involve relationships and families.

The moment has sparked a wider discussion about boundaries, accountability and how quickly commentary can escalate in the age of viral clips.

Social media users debated whether podcasters should shoulder greater responsibility when discussing personal matters and whether audiences have become too comfortable treating celebrity relationships as entertainment.

ALSO READ:The best pizza is in Benoni? It might just be so

Despite the tension, fans commended Mangolwane for apologising directly and taking ownership of her misstep.

Others expressed hope that the incident would serve as a reminder that online speculation can have a real emotional impact, especially when shared so casually.

As the dust begins to settle, the exchange has highlighted how one offhand remark can shift the tone of an entire conversation and how creators, even successful award-winning ones, continue to navigate a thin line between commentary and cruelty in the fast-moving digital space.