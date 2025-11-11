DJ Zinhle defends Mörda amid cheating allegations

This after her husband was called a dog on a podcast.

DJ Zinhle has spoken out in defence of her husband, musician Mörda, after he was called a dog on a podcast.

This follows allegations of infidelity made by social media blogger Musa Khawula on X last week.

In the post, Khawula claimed that Mörda was allegedly having an affair with a 22-year-old Johannesburg-based woman.

Reacting to the allegations, Spreading Humour podcast presenter and singer Seemah Mangolwane referred to Mörda as “a dog” while discussing the rumours with her co-hosts.

“He seems like such a decent guy… You look at him and think ‘Zinhle won’, kanti wuyi nja [he is a dog],” Seemah said during the discussion.

DJ Zinhle defends her husband

In response to Seemah’s remarks, DJ Zinhle posted a video on TikTok expressing her disappointment.

“I have been trying to ignore all the stuff that’s been happening on social media and the disrespect that comes with it, but nothing hit me harder than someone calling my husband inja [a dog],” she said.

Zinhle said the comments were hurtful as they came from someone she knows personally.

“She could have reached out to me if she was concerned, but she went straight to TikTok. You guys are doing a lot. You guys are brave,” she added.

Dealing with online criticism

In a separate video posted last month, DJ Zinhle spoke about the challenges of dealing with negativity on social media.

“I don’t want to respond to anyone online, and I don’t want to explain myself. I just want an easy life. But let me tell you, sometimes it is so hard to just let it go, because people will question things for the sake of questioning them and cause chaos where there is no need for chaos,” she said.

