Shudu honoured twice for her work in the mental health space

Former Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo “Shudu” Musida, strives for excellence after being honoured twice for her work in the mental health space as she keeps shining a spotlight on mental health through her initiative “Mindful Mondays”.

As a Goodwill Ambassador for the Global Surgery Foundation (GSF), Shudu has been recognised by the United Nations (UN) and Glamour magazine for her contribution to removing the stigma attached to issues of mental health.

With over a year of advocating for mental health through her platform, the ambassador received her first accolade after being invited by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to serve as its “Regional Champion”.

Subsequently, Glamour chose her as the Glamour Woman of the Year 2022 (WOTY) in the Mental Health Gamechanger category.

‘Living her wildest dream’

Taking to her Instagram account to share her latest accomplishment, Shudu wrote that she’s living her “wildest dream and announce my partnership with the @unfpa as their new Regional Champion for East and Southern Africa (ESA)”.

“I will serve as a regional voice, [and] will play an instrumental role in the advocacy of universal access to sexual and reproductive health as well as the mental health of women and girls in the ESA region,” she wrote on Instagram.

According to the UNFPA’s regional director for East and Southern Africa Lydia Zigomo, Shudu’s advocacy for mental health awareness is something she devoted the year of her reign to, would see her empower young women and girls in the region, especially in the areas of sexual and reproductive health.

She intends, during her stint as regional champion, to let women and girls know that gender-based violence, rape, unwanted pregnancies and challenges around their reproductive health are not something they have to live with.

*Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi