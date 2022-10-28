PICS: Shudu puts her best fashion foot forward in Paris

Lethabo Malatsi

South African model and beauty pageant titleholder Shudufhadzo “Shudu” Musida has been living it up in the city of love, Paris and the model has been doing nothing but serving looks.

Shudu has been in Paris, France, for at least a week, and the former Miss South Africa 2020 has been strutting the global street center for art, fashion and all things fab.

From attending Kendrick Lamar’s concert to putting her best fashion foot forward in Paris, Shudu is clearly having the time of her life.

Taking to her Instagram account, the author shared glimpses of her time in the city and making sure to document every single moment of it.

In a series of photos and videos, Shudu was seen attending Kendrick Lamar’s concert over the weekend as the rapper held two shows at the Accor Arena on 21 and 22 October.

Shudu’s fashion moments

She graced the streets of Paris, in a video, dressed in a hunter green suit and Steve Madden high heels, which she captioned “all the greens you need”.

In her recent fashion statement post, she is seen wearing a figure hugging white mini dress, that she paired up with brown Steve Madden thigh high boots and a matching Jacquemus large signature handbag.

Taking strides in her career

Meanwhile, the Global Surgery Foundation Goodwill Ambassador is taking strides in her career, after the skin and body-care company, Nivea, announced she will be joining the Nivea team.

She shared her new venture with her over 580 000 followers.

“Words can’t express how grateful I am. I have used this body lotion for so many years so this is full circle. Thank you to the @niveasouthafrica and to the amazing team who worked on this,” she captioned her post.

