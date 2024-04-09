Soweto Farmers Market announces new dates after last minute postponement

The event was originally scheduled for Sunday, 7 April.

The Soweto Farmers Market left many patrons disappointed last week after announcing the postponement of the highly anticipated event.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, 7 April, the market’s organisers issued a statement on Saturday, 6 April, announcing that the event was postponed due to “unforeseen weather conditions”.

They said the postponement would allow them to ensure that the event can proceed smoothly and safely.

“The safety and well-being of our attendees, vendors, and staff are our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the most responsible course of action given the current circumstances.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and sincerely apologise for any disruption to your plans,” added the statement.

The event has been postponed to this coming Sunday, 14 April, and will be held at the Soweto Equestrian Centre in Rockville, Soweto.

“We are committed to making the rescheduled event on the 14th of April even more special, and we look forward to welcoming you back to enjoy a fantastic day of food, fun, and festivities in a safe and enjoyable environment,” said the organisers.

The event promises a day filled with local delights, live entertainment, horseback riding, and a host of family-friendly activities.

With an array of mouth-watering food stalls and unique crafts, the Soweto Farmers Market caters to diverse tastes and interests, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The market happens every three months and brings together people to celebrate community, culture, and creativity in Soweto.

It’s a lively event where you can find all sorts of local foods and goods from different vendors. It is also a good chance to soak up the lively atmosphere and unique spirit of Soweto.

