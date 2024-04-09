Severe weather: How to protect your home and car from further damage

If your home or car has been damaged by the extreme weather in the Western Cape or in Gauteng, read these tips to find out how to claim from your insurance and what you can do to prevent further damage.

Destructive winds and rain in the Western Cape have caused significant damage to homes, buildings and cars this past weekend. Several schools remained closed in the Cape Winelands, Overberg and Helderberg on Tuesday due to ongoing bad weather in the province.

On Monday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) also issued a level 4 warning for disruptive rain in Gauteng.

Insurance claims expected to spike this week

In a statement on Monday, Ernest North, co-founder of digital insurance platform, Naked said they are expecting many weather-related claims this week, especially given the forecasts of continued severe weather expected in many parts of the country.

If your home or car has been damaged due to the severe weather conditions, he advises submitting a claim as soon as possible to get it processed quicker.

North says it’s important to document the damage to your car or home by taking clear pictures or videos as this can expedite the claims process.

“Walk around your property and inspect everything from the windows and skylights to the solar panels for any damage.”

He also advices against driving your car if it has been damaged by the bad weather conditions as the risk of having an accident may be higher.

Tips to prevent further damage to your home or car

With more storms predicted, it’s important to take steps to protect your car and property from further damage. Here’s how you can do that:

Clean your home’s gutters to avoid blockages and facilitate drainage.

Trim trees regularly to minimise the potential for branches or debris to damage your home.

Inspect your roof’s integrity routinely and double check that solar panels are installed securely and correctly.

If there are leaks in your home be careful to avoid water coming into contact with electricity and do what you can to protect your belongings, especially ones of great or sentimental value.

If you live in an estate or complex with a body corporate, notify them immediately about damage like roof damage or shattered windows.

Park your car under cover when storms are forecasted.

If you are driving in severe weather conditions, avoid parking under trees as falling branches can cause serious damage.

Heavy rains and floods can cause water damage to your car’s exterior and electrical system. Watch your car’s seals and undercarriage for signs of rust or damage. Repair scratches and dents as soon as possible to prevent further damage.

If you get caught in flooded water and your car’s engine dies, don’t try and restart it. Call your insurers emergency assistance line for advice and a tow.

