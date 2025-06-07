Ten-try Bok Women too strong for Uganda

Playing with the wind in their backs in the first half, the Springbok Women showed good variation in play.

The Springbok women kicked off their Rugby Africa Women’s Cup title defence with a with a 62-6 over Uganda. Picture: SA Rugby

The Springbok Women scored 10 tries as they kicked their Rugby Africa Women’s Cup title defence off on a winning note with a 62-6 victory over Uganda on a sunny and breezy afternoon at Stade Makis in Antananarivo.

The South Africans fielded eight debutants and gave a number of fringe players valuable game time. The way in which they dismantled the Lady Cranes bodes well for the future and will make the selectors’ job even tougher when they have to finalise the Rugby World Cup squad in a few weeks’ time.

Playing with the wind in their backs in the first half, the Springbok Women showed good variation in play, going the direct route and then wide to keep the Ugandan defence honest. Loose forward Lerato Makua and debutants Faith Tshauke (No 8) and Patience Mokone (wing) all crossed for braces.

In control

South Africa were in control for most of the match and deservedly led 29-0 at the break, but it could have been more, with a number of unforced errors creeping into their game.

The Bok Women scored at regular intervals during the opening stanza, with Makua scoring a first-half brace, while Simamkele Namba, Byrhandré Dolf and Tshauke also crossed for tries. Mary Zulu added two conversions.

Makua went over under the uprights in the fifth minute and Namba, back from sevens duty, was worked over in the corner after good play from a strong attacking scrum six minutes later to give South Africa a 12-0 lead.

Tshauke, looking impressive at No 8, was rewarded for her strong early play with a try on debut in the 16th minute before Dolf’s try, seven minutes later, also came after the Bok Women found space out side.

It took South Africa another 15 minutes before Makua crashed over for her second after the team showed great patience on attack in the Ugandan 22.

Strong start to the second half

The South Africans were out of the blocks in no time after the break as Tshauke added her second try with a strong run off the back of a scrum in the 42nd minute, and shortly thereafter the speedy Patience Mokone scored a breakaway try from her own 10m line, with Zulu converting both to make it 43-0 for the Bok Women with just over half and hour to go.

Uganda scored against the run of play when Suzan Adong intercepted and raced away, but the Bok Women were not done yet and added another XX tries to their tally, with Aphiwe Ngwevu and Sinothile Bhengu – with a try on debut – proving unstoppable at close quarters, before Mokone linked up well with her inside backs for her second five-pointer.

Uganda finished strong but failed to breach South Africa’s impressive defence, with the Bok Women continuing their strong play until the 80th minute to seal a great victory.