WATCH: Tbo Touch gives us a tour of his R85m property

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Rambunctious media personality Thabo ‘Tbo Touch’ Molefe has been involved in many businesses from establishing an online radio station to launching his gin brand. Now in his 40s, Touch says age has nudged him into property.

Nestled amidst the luxurious landscapes of Waterfall Equestrian Estate, the magnificent property exemplifies the epitome of luxury living.

It is a masterpiece meticulously crafted to indulge the senses, showcasing unparalleled craftsmanship and unparalleled attention to detail. The house is in the first batch of homes that are being sold under Touch’s company. The house is still for sale.

Watch the video of Tbo Touch’s mansion below

@thecitizen_news Tbo Touch’s 85M worth property he's selling through his estate agency ♬ original sound – The Citizen

“I’m 42 this year; I know the value of a home, not a house. We don’t sell houses, we sell homes,” Touch told The Citizen.

He shared his thoughts while inside the mansion at the Waterfall Equestrian Estate. This was also the launch of his company, Touch Mansions Properties.

“I told people in 2016 that I want to own my own radio station, they said you can’t get a license. So I said okay, I’ll go digital. Then you go digital and you realise that not all South Africans have the access to data, but it didn’t stop me from dreaming. All my ideas come from the pain of the majority of our population,” said the Metro FM drivetime host.

Touch Mansions Proprieties is a premier luxury real estate company. “Our desire to create Touch Mansions was born out of a passion for reimagining luxury living.

“We saw an opportunity to elevate the real estate industry by infusing it with innovation, sophistication, and a commitment to unparalleled quality.”

