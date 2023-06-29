Basadi in Music Awards, women celebrating each

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Just about every industry you can think of is male-dominated, which inevitably means women get little or no recognition for their contributions.

So to have an awards ceremony, found by a woman with the pure intention of paying homage to other ladies is rarer than a day without load shedding. But, the Basadi in Music Awards are that.

“We have a lot of unsung heroes and we often leave those stories to tell when they’ve passed on and that’s not what I’m about,” said founder of the Basadi in Music Awards Hloni Modise.

“I’m about celebrating each other whilst we’re still here. If there’s anything my father has taught me, is the appreciation of the people on the backend.”

She was speaking at the nominees announcement of the second annual Basadi in Music Awards earlier today, at the Joburg Theatre, the same venue in which the actual ceremony will take place on 12 August. The nominees announcement was hosted by Candice Modiselle.

Hotly contested

The awards don’t only place the spotlight on famous faces and recognisable voices, but pays homage to women who are radio show producers, entertainment journalists, and even stylists.

One of the most categories will be the Entertainment Radio Presenter Award which pits 947’s Thando ‘Thabooty’ Thabethe, Metro FM’s Lerato Kganyago and Khutso Theledi, and Thobela FM’s Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho.

“To be nominated among the greatest in the country is really humbling. The category is a very tough one, but the fact that we are all recognised by Basadi means a lot, I’m sure to all of us, especially to me as an independent artist,” Brenda Mtambo tells The Citizen.

She is nominated in the Afro Pop category alongside Kelly Khumalo, Nomfundo Moh, Lioness Mohoje and Lwah Ndlunkulu.

The songwriter category will also be a tough one where Msaki, the late Gloria Bosman, Lioness Mohoje, Phumla Music and Jamie Lee Sexton will compete against each other.

“I usually try and have no expectations because then there’s no sort of disappointment whatever it is, but I’m elated. I’m so so happy we got three,” Jamie Lee Sexton tells The Citizen.

She is also nominated in the Pop Artist of The Year and Music Video of The Year categories.

Women get their recognition

“I think it’s about time. I’m very happy to be invited to this revolution, I want to thank Hloni for creating this dream for us. I think that it’s imperative that women are recognised. Alongside men, we can create a really beautiful dream,” says Jamie Lee Sexton.

Bass guitarist Aus Tebza, who played in HHP’s band for over a decade was also in attendance at the Joburg Theatre and said it’s about time women get their recognition.

“You look at the history of music, women have always been part of the fundamental of building great sound,” the bassist tells The Citizen.

Aus Tebza will be the awards’ musical director for a second consecutive year.

“For me it’s a privilege to be called again. It’s exciting because it says we can hold it down. I mean to have an awards ceremony where women are holding the music fraternity, it’s really amazing… you don’t see that quite a lot, especially in the African continent.”

The DJ of The Year category is also going to be hotly contested as Uncle Waffles, Lamiez Holworthy, Ms Cosmo, Pru Luv and Lady Amar are all nominated.

