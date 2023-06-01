‘Listing Jozi’ returns for another season with more luxurious properties

By Lineo Lesemane

Following a successful first season, the popular lifestyle show, Listing Jozi, is back again on screens for the second season.

The new season of the show kicked off yesterday on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174) at 8pm.

According to a press release, Jozi Listing season two will see familiar season one agents: Grahame Diedericks, Lara Nathan, Edgar Nche, Jabu Mazibuko, and Ryan Kwan “stepping things up a notch or two as the current buyer’s market explodes for the greater affluent Joburg suburbs”.

New agent, Wilhelm Khumalo, joins the show and will give viewers a glimpse into the Steyn City properties, Dainfern & Dainfern Valley mansions.

The show will also feature other famous faces, including the award-winning businessman, Theo Baloyi, Maps Maponyane, Ndavi Nokeri and Proverb, just to mention a few.

Meet the cast members

Edgar Nche

Edgar is a Property Practitioner at Law Real Estate hailing from Dube, Soweto. He first joined the Law Real Estate team as an Intern in 2018. In 2014, he was accepted into the EAAB One Learner Programme, which focused on promoting young individuals who wanted to learn more about the Real Estate industry.

Grahame Diedericks

Grahame is a NQFL5-qualified Real Estate Agent and Manager of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty, Midrand. He has won multiple social media, Franchise, and Marketing awards since joining Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty in 2006.

Jabulile ‘Jabu’ Mazibuko

Jabu is a Property Practitioner at Law Real Estate. Jabu studied fine arts for a year at Rhodes University after matriculating from St Andrews High School for Girls in Bedfordview. She holds a Bachelor of Computing Degree from Monash University.

Ryan Kwan

A Professional Agent and Team Leader at Law Real Estate. He was one of the first agents to start at Law Real Estate over 17 years ago. Ryan has closed over 1 000 property sales since joining the industry.

Lara Nathan

Lara Nathan is a top real estate agent for Pam Golding Properties. She grew up in Cape Town and graduated with a Bachelor of Technology in Marketing. After spending some time in London working for Sky TV, Lara returned home and kick-started her real estate career in 2001.

Wilhelm Khumalo

Joins Listing Jozi season 2 as the newest cast member, Wilhem worked in sales and marketing at a construction company while completing a degree in Economics. This was coupled with part-time work assisting real estate agents with show days and related tasks in 2012. He has since expanded his portfolio and expertise in the industry.

