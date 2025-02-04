TEARS: A soothing lullaby of hope in the fight against GBV

Through its "Soothing the Nation campaign, the TEARS Foundation reminds victims that they are not alone – help is always within reach.

With free, confidential support available 24/7, 365 days a year, it offers a lifeline to survivors of all forms of abuse. Picture: Supplied

TEARS Foundation is a beacon of hope for victims of gender-based violence (GBV) across the country.

Known for its groundbreaking work in crisis intervention, survivor support, and education, the organisation helps countless people find safety and healing.

With a strong network, TEARS connects survivors to emergency shelters, medical care, child-friendly centers, and legal aid.

Their team is hands-on, assisting with police follow-ups, protection orders, and plans to leave abusive situations safely.

Now, TEARS is proudly launching the Soothing the Nation campaign, an emotional and powerful initiative tackling the country’s GBV crisis.

This campaign aims to remind people that they are not alone—there is a place they can turn to with trusted people.

With free, confidential support available 24/7, 365 days a year, it offers a lifeline to survivors of all forms of abuse – a soothing lullaby of hope that echoes across the nation.

Get help now

Help is always just a call or click away:

Toll-Free Helpline : Call 08000 TEARS (08000 83277) for immediate, confidential support.

: Call 08000 TEARS (08000 83277) for immediate, confidential support. Free USSD Service : Dial *134*7355# for SMS-based assistance locating nearby support facilities.

: Dial *134*7355# for SMS-based assistance locating nearby support facilities. Direct Line : Reach out on 010 590 5920 (standard rates apply).

: Reach out on 010 590 5920 (standard rates apply). WhatsApp : Send your message to 066 435 3108.

: Send your message to 066 435 3108. Support Locator : Visit tears.storefind.mobi to locate local support centres.

: Visit tears.storefind.mobi to locate local support centres. Email Support: Contact info@tears.co.za for additional guidance.

