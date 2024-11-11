24-hour rewind and Cloud PVR recording coming to DStv Stream

Viewers will be able to rewind up to 24 hours on selected channels and save live shows to watch within 30 days.

The Springboks just beat Scotland in another thrilling encounter and if you were not at home to stream the game or witness a brilliant drive from Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen win the Brazilian Grand Prix, well you can now go back in time to see the game and race with the new “Watch from Start functionality”.

DStv Stream will be introducing the new feature and Cloud PVR Recordings this November, allowing viewers to rewind up to 24 hours on selected channels and save live shows to watch within 30 days.

While the feature is great, a longer period of rewinding would have been welcomed if you’ve ever had that nostalgic feeling to go back in time in case you forgot who won the Monaco Grand Prix and not be stunned like Marty McFly in Back to the Future 2 when he learns that The Cubs won the World Series against Miami in baseball.

TV boxes like Apple TV, Xiaomi and Android streaming devices allow you to buy and store movies and other content with the built-in hard drive without any expiration.

Rollout

The DStv rollout is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 12 November for web users, with gradual updates across iOS, Android, and other platforms.

Marc Jury, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice South Africa said users will have more control over their viewing experience.

“We know customers want the freedom to enjoy content on their schedule, and these new features bring the flexibility of streaming to the live TV experience.”

The 24-hour Watch from Start functionality – available on select channels including a variety of SuperSport channels, M-Net, Mzansi Magic and kykNET – allows customers to go back in time by up to 24 hours.

The Cloud PVR Recordings lets subscribers save live content, accessible in the “My Stuff” section, offering flexibility to watch whenever convenient. Both features are set to roll out with automatic updates where possible, ensuring minimal disruption.

Movies and series

Meanwhile, there’s an array of new content to DStv. Drama lovers have the debut of Dune: Prophecy on 18 November, alongside the final season of Yellowstone, which brings the intense saga of the Dutton family to a close. Other must-watch shows include Lost Monster Files and Serengeti II, making this month a standout for diverse entertainment options.

Premium subscribers can look forward to the Springboks taking on England and Wales, and the Proteas battling it out with the Indian tour of South Africa.

For tennis fans, don’t miss the Davis Cup Finals Knock-Out Stage and the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals.

