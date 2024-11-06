MultiChoice takes down piracy operations in Gauteng, several arrested

Several individuals involved in the illegal distribution of streaming devices preloaded with unauthorised application were arrested.

MultiChoice is clamping down on piracy. Picture: The Citizen

MultiChoice is clamping down on piracy, conducting operations at five separate locations in Gauteng and resulting in several arrests.

The company, working with police, conducted two anti-piracy raids at four sites in Florida, Mayfair, Ormonde and Booysens in Johannesburg and one site in Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni this week.

‘Raids represent significant victories’

Multichoice said the operation led to the arrests of “several individuals involved in the illegal distribution of streaming devices preloaded with unauthorised applications for accessing DStv and other premium content”.

“These raids represent significant victories in MultiChoice’s ongoing campaign to protect its content, secure the entertainment industry and reduce risks to consumers associated with pirated devices,” it said.

It marks the latest in a series of raids and other law-enforcement activities aimed at cracking down on pirate streaming operations across the country.”

The first raid, conducted in Booysens uncovered a distribution network supplying unauthorised streaming devices.

Pirated devices

Multichoice said through extensive investigative work with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) they identified individuals allegedly involved in the sale of these devices, which are embedded with applications allowing illegal access to premium television content.

“On October 30, an undercover operation led to the arrest of three suspects and the confiscation of multiple devices used in this illicit activity.”

The second raid, in Kempton Park, involved a similar “buy-and-bust operation” on 29 October.

“After purchasing a preloaded device from a suspect, the DPCI moved in to arrest the individual, who was later identified as part of a larger syndicate,” MultiChoice said.

“Using pirated devices poses a considerable danger to the public, as individuals paying for unauthorised services risk having their personal information, including payment details, tracked and exploited by criminal syndicates. These criminal networks not only profit from illegal content distribution but also jeopardise consumer data and privacy, often leading to fraud and identity theft,” it said.

Court case

Multichoice said the suspects from both raids have made their initial court appearances.

“Those arrested in Booysens were granted R5,000 bail each and will appear again after further analysis of confiscated equipment. The Kempton Park suspect appeared in court on October 30, with the case postponed to November 6 for a more in-depth investigation into their residency status and possible connections to larger criminal networks,” Microsoft said.

Multichoice said investigations indicate that organised crime networks fuel the illegal streaming market, leaving consumers exposed to data privacy threats and financial risks.

