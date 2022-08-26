TCL 65 C835 mini LED TV review: Android TV goes big

Arthur Goldstuck

By sheer coincidence, we tried out the TCL 65 C835 Android TV in the same week that the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) named it the best Premium Mini LED TV in Europe.

The unit is noteworthy on several levels: it marks a further push of the TCL brand into South Africa after it launched here in October 2021.

One of the world’s biggest TV makers – and a regular fixture at the giant Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas – it was an unknown brand in SA.

Its opening act was a pair of 4K Google TVs, meaning they run on the Android TV operating system and display video at a resolution of four times high-definition.

The P725 and P16 were followed by the C725, with the promise of “elevating quantum dot display technology to a new level”.

The most significant aspect of Google TVs, however, is that they are more open platforms for down-loading compatible apps than any proprietary TV system from other manufacturers.

The notable exception is Skyworth, which first introduced South Africans to Android TV in 2018.

Now the C835 is here, introducing a further noteworthy element: the first mini-LED in South Africa.

What is it?

The technology is a step forward from LCD TV, and reduces the size of the tiny light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that dictate picture quality. TCL, along with Samsung and LG, have led, or LED, the way.

It does not claim to be better than OLED, which still gives the finest picture quality on TV, but it does make large high-end TVs far more affordable.

We tried out the 65-inch version of the C835 – it is also available in 55-inch and 75-inch. Standing alongside a 7-year-old OLED TV from LG, the most striking aspect of the unit is just how much bigger 65-inch is than 55-inch.

The C835 is an awesome machine, with rich colours and fine detail, especially when watching a 4K video. There is now ample material available in that format, especially in wildlife videos.

However, the promise of “deep blacks and shadow details” was not quite met. Move too close to the TV, and it appears to blur, compared to OLED.

Most importantly, the compromises on image quality are the price one pays for, well, the price one pays. The 65-inch edition of the C835 costs about two-thirds that of an equivalent unit in OLED from a rival manufacturer.

The Android TV machine has several other advantages: it is designed around connectivity and connects instantly to Wi-Fi when switched on.

The C835 also offers low input lag, along with a 144Hz screen, making it great for gaming.

What does it cost?

R24 999 at selected retailers.

Why does it matter?

“Competitive gamers who want to experience demanding high FPS games and casual gamers who want to enjoy extra responsiveness in gameplay will both appreciate this upgrade,” said TCL South Africa marketing manager Ryan Curling.

The biggest Android TV negatives?

Images are not as sharp as would be expected from mini-LED.

The stand is somewhat flimsy to support a 65-inch screen. We used a thick book to support it.

Dolby Vision did not make a significant impact on display settings in varying light conditions.

What are the biggest Android TV positives?

Dazzlingly fast, both in refresh rate and in connectivity.

Supports the Android TV standard, with extensive customisation and additional apps available.

It is a beautiful unit with minimal bezel.

