Antonie and Ronette Marx reveal the power of their love in the latest episode of ‘Volspoed’

Episode seven reveals love tested by speed, style and soaring ambition.

The spotlight shifts dramatically in episode 7 as married couple Antonie and Ronette Marx step into each other’s worlds. This offers viewers an intimate look at a partnership under pressure.

Airing this week on DStv Channel 103, the episode captures a defining moment for the power couple as career milestones collide with high-stakes racing drama.

Ronette takes centre stage at South African Fashion Week, walking for celebrated designer Hangwani Nengovhela’s RUBICON collection.

It is a full-circle fashion moment for the international model and former Miss South Africa Top 12 finalist.

She has built a formidable career spanning Mumbai’s Bollywood scene and South Africa’s runways.

But the runway is only part of her triumph. Ronette also celebrates the launch of her new aesthetic clinic in Bryanston, Sandton.

Antonie Marx. Picture: Supplied

While Ronette basks in a milestone, Antonie faces intense pressure at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit during qualifying.

A race delay keeps him from attending her big night. As a result, tensions flare as the competitive environment pushes both him and his team to the edge.

Cameras capture the raw reality of motorsport, the split-second decisions, the mental strain and the emotional cost of chasing victory.

Episode 7 does more than showcase glamour and grit. It reveals the complexity of balancing two demanding careers while nurturing a marriage built on mutual respect and shared ambition. When circumstances pull them in different directions, their support for one another becomes the true headline.

Created by Carl Martin, the eight-part series dives deep into the adrenaline-fuelled world of endurance racing. At the same time, it spotlights the emotional stakes off the track.

Antonie’s racing roots run deep. His father, Piet Marx, apprenticed under South African racing legend Tony Viana before building a race track on his farm.

This became a proving ground where Antonie honed his skills from a young age. By 15, he was already collecting club and provincial titles. He entered the BMW series in 2016 and moved to the Mobil 1 V8 Supercars in 2019.

Later, he formed Motorrenne Span to compete in the South African Endurance Series one-hour race.

Off track, Ronette remains the organisational backbone running her Johannesburg aesthetic studio. She also oversees the team’s media, PR and event production.

With engines roaring and heels clicking, episode 7 promises a powerful portrait of ambition, resilience and love lived at full throttle.