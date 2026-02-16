‘It’s just been you and I against the world’: Ashley Ogle introduces her baby to fans

Reality TV star melts hearts with touching reveal of newborn son.

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Ashley Ogle has officially introduced her adorable newborn baby to the world – and social media cannot get enough.

Taking to Instagram on Valentine’s Day, the new mom shared a heartfelt message dedicated to her baby boy, Kenzo-Lu. This instantly sent timelines into an emotional spiral.

“Happy valentines to my forever valentine. ❤️ It’s just been you and I against the world, playing hide and go seek. We’re hiding and everyone seek. Looks like they found us and now we’re ‘IT’. Let’s go seeking shall we? The world is a beautiful place, the people are amazing, the earth is green, the animals are beautiful and God is irreplaceable. I love you forever Kenzo-Lu,” she wrote.

The post marks a new chapter for Ashley. She first captured national attention during Big Brother Mzansi Season 5.

Her strong personality and headline-making romance with fellow contestant Sweet Guluva made her one of the most talked-about housemates of the season.

While her high-profile relationship after the show did not last, her loyal fan base certainly did.

Just last week, Ashley made headlines after receiving generous donations from supporters rallying behind her as she prepared for motherhood.

Many followers expressed hopes that the continued financial support and blessings would help her transition smoothly into this new season of life.

Since revealing baby Kenzo-Lu, congratulatory messages, heart emojis and well-wishes have flooded her comment sections. Fans have praised her vulnerability, strength and openness about navigating motherhood.

Baby Kenzo-Lu. Picture: Instagram

Of course, curiosity has followed celebration.

Social media users have repeatedly asked about the identity of Kenzo-Lu’s father. However, Ashley has remained tight-lipped on the matter.

She chooses instead to keep the focus on her baby and her journey as a mother.