WATCH: Buddy, Tolla rescuing Rambo, and the ‘tougherer’ Hilux – 10 iconic Toyota ads

Toyota holds the distinction of being South Africa’s best-selling carmaker for over 40 years.

But it wasn’t Toyota’s reliable cars and aftersales backup alone that earned them the adoration of South Africans. Their public image, cultivated through consistent iconic television commercials, also had a hand in Toyota’s remarkably strong brand power, which naturally translated to their remarkable sales.

Over the years, Toyota has managed to maintain its presence on TV via uniquely South African-styled messages of which many have been etched into folklore.

Who can forget the late Tolla van der Merwe rescuing poor old ‘Rambo’ in his Stallion? The school boys deliberating over whose dad’s Hilux is ”tougherer”? Lilani getting all tough after mixing up her Hilux keys with that of Giniel de VIlliers‘ rally bakkie? The famous victory dance the proud Yaris owner does for all the people on his bucket list? Or Buddy the dog mocking the sheep from the comfort of his Hilux?

Buddy the Boxer is such a South African instituion that he recently made his comeback in Toyota ads, much to the delight of many South Africans.

It was announced this week that Toyota and creative agency FCB, who produced all these legendary commercials, have parted ways after all of six decades.

Toyota Motors South Africa (TSAM) ended the relationship to align its account globally through Publicis, which also works with the carmaker in other markets like North America and Australia. TSAM’s marketing and advertising will be handled by Publicis Groupe Africa from 1 April 2023.

“We cannot take away from the success we have enjoyed with FCB Johannesburg during our 60-year partnership. Their passion for storytelling and unwavering dedication enabled them to capture the essence of our brand. Over the years, together, we have seen Toyota maintain its position as market leader for over 42 years, winning an array of awards along the way,” says Leon Theron, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for TSAM.

The Citizen Motoring asked FCB to choose 10 of its most memorable Toyota TV commercials and they have recommended the following:

