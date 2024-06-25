Entertainment

SA satisfied with Delicious Festival’s all-female headliners

The two-day festival takes place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Delicious festival headliners

Jill Scott, Janet Jackson and Thandiswa Mazwai were named as this year’s DSTV Delicious festival headliners. Pictures: Instagram

In some cultures, the number three is considered lucky, and in some religions, the figure represents divine wholeness. It seems the DSTV Delicious Festival has struck some luck in announcing its three main headliners for this year’s instalment of the festival.

Janet Jackson, Jill Scott and Thandiswa Mazwai were announced as this year’s Delicious Festival headliners.

Earlier this year, the festival put out a call to its patrons asking who they would like to see perform at the music and food festival and looking at people’s response to the line-up announcement, throngs of South Africans seemed content with the chosen performers.

The two-day festival takes place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on 21 and 22 September. Jackson headlines the first day on Saturday together with Thandiswa.

Creative Freedom in South Africa

The 11th edition of the festival is themed ‘Celebrating 30 years of creative freedom’. It pays homage to South Africa’s 30 years of democracy with a line-up reflective of the country’s music journey in the last three decades.

On Saturday, the 30 Years of Creative Freedom Show will feature old-school music groups Boom Shaka, Okmalumkoolkat, Focalistic, Cassper Nyovest and Morafe.

Sunday is headlined by Jill Scott, Sjava and the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Another 30 Years of Creative Freedom Show will take place on Sunday, this time spearheaded by music icon Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, former Freshly Ground member Zolani Mahola who now goes by the moniker The One Who Sings.

Poet Mzwakhe Mbuli snr will also make an appearance on the day. His name is interestingly written with a ‘snr’ on the line-up because his son, Mzwakhe Mbuli jr, popularly known as Robot Boii will be performing on Saturday.

The latter recently won the Overall Top Brand award and the Top Personalities and Influencers Brand at the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards.

Snoh Alegra

As the Delicious Festival line-up gripped most of the attention, organisers of the Cape Town festival Rocking the Daises announced that international singer Snoh Alegra will have a one-night-only in Johannesburg in October.

The Swedish singer-songwriter had been announced as the headliner for the Cape Town festival but there was a demand for her to be brought to Joburg as well.

