29 Jul 2023
Breaking the AI content mold: Authenticity vital to curb ‘sea of same’

Marketing faces a 'sea of same' with formulaic content. We need more creativity and authenticity to engage audiences in the era of AI.

Marketing has a problem. It’s going to drown in a “sea of same”. Creativity has stagnated and become formulaic, and artificial intelligence (AI) is not the content panacea of the industry. Wake up, and not woke up, is New York agency vice-president and director of strategy Jordan Leschinsky’s red flag to an industry lagging in creativity. Marketing and what brands and agencies are presently expulsing in the name of content creation, is indicative of what she calls a “formulaic and uncreative space” that has crept into the sector. Leschinsky believes it is the result of an overemphasis on best practices,...

