Breaking the AI content mold: Authenticity vital to curb ‘sea of same’

Marketing has a problem. It’s going to drown in a “sea of same”. Creativity has stagnated and become formulaic, and artificial intelligence (AI) is not the content panacea of the industry.

Wake up, and not woke up, is New York agency vice-president and director of strategy Jordan Leschinsky’s red flag to an industry lagging in creativity.

Marketing and what brands and agencies are presently expulsing in the name of content creation, is indicative of what she calls a “formulaic and uncreative space” that has crept into the sector.

Leschinsky believes it is the result of an overemphasis on best practices, return on investment, cost efficiencies, and approval-by-committee, which has inadvertently given rise to a tide of sterile content.

The solution, she said, lies in creating more engaging content by directly addressing core audiences.

“Many marketing teams are still stuck in their silos, trying to force their messages on as many people as possible, rather than engaging with the core groups who actually care. By focusing on genuine engagement, brands can foster stronger connections and build communities around their offerings,” she said.

Leschinsky said brands should focus on quality, not quantity and build communities or targeted use groups.

“Brands that favour creating communities over producing content will be the ones that win in the end. Create content for them and work your way out from there.”

This doesn’t mean pumping the hard sell.

The current sociocultural zeitgeist, Leschinsky suggested, is best defined as the “creator era”.

This era is marked by an increased demand for original, innovative content, even as the world embraces automation, virtual reality and AI.

She predicts that in this creator era, brands that prioritise creativity and authenticity will shine.

“The most successful creators out there – from writers and artists to filmmakers, podcasters, and YouTubers – aren’t trying to force a message on anyone. They’re genuinely interested in a topic or theme, or idea and they share that with a community of people who are just as passionate.

“There is also a shift required from brands as times have changed.

“Not too long ago, brands that acted more like publishers won. But that’s no longer enough to get in front of the people you want to speak to. Creators are the new publishers, and brands need to act more like creators if they want to develop strong, loyal communities.”

Consequently, Leschinsky said, the quality of creativity will be more important than ever.

“The ability to create great content quickly is no longer owned by a niche community or limited to multi-million-dollar budgets.

“With almost anyone able to put together a killer video, website or article in minutes, marketers will need to stand out with more creative, innovative ideas if they want to compete in the creator era,” she said.

This doesn’t mean becoming reliant on AI or replacing humans with bots. Instead, Leschinsky said AI is not the goose that lays the golden content egg.

“AI can only be as creative as the prompts and input it’s fed by humans,” she said, suggesting that creativity remained inherently human.

Despite fears expressed across social and traditional media, Leschinsky said AI won’t replace agency copywriters and creatives.

However, she suggested that AI could be integrated into creative development and agency services, potentially offering efficiencies akin to those provided by internet, email, and cloud storage.

Content should also return to authenticity, said Leschinsky. It’s a tall order in an environment dominated by political correctness, cancel culture and the like.

“So many brands always have, and always will, create content, however they think will produce results, authentic or not. Which is why there’s a ‘sea of same’ problem with a lot of marketing,” she said.

“To stand out, you need to start with what’s authentic about your brand’s point of view. Brands need to act more like creators if they want to develop strong, loyal communities.”