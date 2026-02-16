Tech and Science

Report shows SA using AI more than most other countries

By Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

16 February 2026

12:38 pm

South Africans are embracing AI at rates above global averages. Picture: iStock

South Africans are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) at rates above global averages, with 70% already using AI chatbots and 90% eager to build AI literacy.

The Google Ipsos study shows that technology is seen as a driver of progress in education, work and entrepreneurship, with 81% reporting positive impacts on learning and 75% finding workplace value.

AI optimism

Optimism outweighs concern, and both government and technology companies are trusted to ensure AI benefits society.

“South Africans are moving quickly from experimenting with AI to using it as an everyday tool to learn, work and explore new opportunities,” said Kabelo Makwane, country director for Google South Africa. 

“This report shows that people in our country view AI as a driver of progress – from students and teachers to entrepreneurs and researchers.”

According to the report, the country is ahead of global averages in adoption, optimism and belief in AI’s potential to transform education and opportunity.

Some of the key takeaways include:

  • Rapid adoption: 70% of South African adults have used an AI chatbot – far above the global average and up 25 points from 2023.
  • Upskilling & careers: 65% have used AI to explore new business ventures or career changes; 49% for major life decisions.
  • Learning boost: 86% say AI helps them understand complex topics (vs. 74% globally). 81% believe AI positively impacts learning.
  • Workplace value: 75% see AI as useful at work; 27% already use it “a lot” in daily life.
  • Optimism: 65% are more excited than concerned about AI, with excitement rising among frequent users.
  • Trust: 88% trust tech companies to oversee AI responsibly; 58% trust government oversight.
  • Education impact: Strong belief that students and teachers benefit – with support for AI in literacy, access to information, and improved outcomes.

