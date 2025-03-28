Mozambican jailed after being caught with fraudulent SA ID and 19 birth certificates

Zunguze will spend a total of three years in jail.

Joissa Catarina Rodriguez Zunguze, a Mozambican national was on Thursday 27 March sentenced by the Westonaria Magistrates’ Court for possession of 19 fraudulent South African birth certificates and other charges.

Westonaria police in collaboration with the Randfontein department of home affairs conducted an intelligence-driven operation on 18 September 2024. They arrested Zunguze, who presented herself as Thuli Mthembu and claimed to be a South African citizen. Upon her arrest, a total of 19 altered birth certificates were seized.

Investigation yields fruit

The case was initially opened at the Westonaria police station. It was later transferred to the West Rand Serious Commercial Investigation (SCI) unit for further investigation. Her true identity as Zunguze from Maputo, Mozambique was revealed upon further inquiries by home affairs officials. This was after authorities suspected she was part of a syndicate involving the department of home affairs.

While it was suspected she may have been part of a syndicate involving other home affairs officials, this was never proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Zunguze appeared in court on 11 March 2025 where she pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, contravention of Section 49 of the Immigration Act and possession of fraudulent documents. The case was postponed to 27 March 2025 for sentencing. After her guilty plea was accepted, she was convicted on all charges.

Zunguze’s sentencing

On the various charges she was sentenced to:

Fraud: Two years, direct imprisonment

Possession of fraudulent documents: Three years, direct imprisonment

Contravention of Section 49 of the Immigration Act: 40 days, direct imprisonment

All her sentences will run consecutively. After completing her sentence, Zunguze will be deported to Mozambique. Her fraudulent South African ID of Thuli Mthembu will be cancelled. Additionally, all fraudulent documents in her possession are to be destroyed.

Gauteng Hawks provincial head Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa said: “This conviction and sentencing underscores the resolute determination of law enforcement to protect the integrity of South Africa’s public institutions and root out corruption. Let this serve as a stern warning to those attempting to exploit our systems.”