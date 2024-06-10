Unleash Your Inner Artist with HUAWEI Pura 70 Series: Photography Redefined

HUAWEI’s P Series has set the standard in the smartphone industry for years, consistently delivering devices that excel in design and photography. Known for innovations like dual camera modules and the groundbreaking Ultra Lighting XMAGE Camera, the P Series has always been at the forefront of mobile technology. However, HUAWEI has taken a bold step forward this year by rebranding the P Series as the Pura Series, underscoring the brand’s commitment to purity and uniqueness.

This rebrand is more than a mere name change; it represents a complete overhaul of what users can expect from a smartphone. With the Pura Series, HUAWEI has meticulously rethought and enhanced every aspect of its devices, from design and functionality to user experience. This transformation marks the beginning of a new era for HUAWEI, one where the boundaries of smartphone technology are continuously expanded to meet and exceed consumer expectations.

Ultra Lighting Pop-Out Camera: A Game-Changer

Ranked by DXOMark, the No 1 Smartphone Camera and since the debut of the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra, the Ultra Lighting Pop-Out Camera has garnered significant attention. With its massive 1-inch sensor and wide F1.6 aperture, this innovative feature allows for unprecedented light intake, resulting in sharper, more precise, and more stable photos than ever.

Integrating such an advanced camera into a slim smartphone body was a challenge. HUAWEI’s solution? A retractable camera design. The Ultra Lighting Camera employs an Advanced Rotatory Transmission System, enabling the camera to extend automatically during shooting. This ingenious design maximises the internal space for the 1-inch sensor and F1.6 aperture while maintaining the device’s sleek 8.4mm profile. This innovation enhances photographic capabilities and preserves the phone’s slim, stylish design.

Ultra Speed Snapshot: Redefining Action Photography for South Africa

Despite its impressive hardware, HUAWEI has taken the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra further by incorporating the HUAWEI XD Motion Engine, enabling the groundbreaking Ultra Speed Snapshot feature. This innovation allows users to capture fast-moving subjects with stunning clarity, whether it’s a Formula 1 car or a high-speed train zooming by at 300km/h. The HUAWEI XD Motion Engine uses AI Motion Vector Computing to seamlessly merge images from short and long exposures through Regional Motion Restore, producing incredibly sharp photos that vividly capture each fleeting moment.

But this feature is for more than just high-speed scenarios. The Ultra Speed Snapshot is a game changer for everyday photography, making it easier than ever to photograph playful pets or energetic children. There is no need to wait for them to pose; simply point and shoot, and the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra does the rest. This technology enables you to capture the vibrant energy of daily life, whether it’s the joy of children playing, the beauty of autumn leaves falling, or the excitement of confetti at a concert. The Ultra Speed Snapshot preserves these dynamic moments, turning them into lasting memories.

The Pura 70 Ultra’s durability is unmatched, having undergone over 300,000 reliability tests to ensure the longevity of its pop-out camera system.

Designed for Excellence: The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra’s User Experience and Security

HUAWEI has seamlessly integrated its innovative retractable camera technology into the sleek design of the Pura 70 Ultra, maintaining a slim 8.4mm profile. This ensures the phone remains lightweight and comfortable to hold. Additionally, HUAWEI has fine-tuned the camera’s sliding mechanism to produce a professional, mechanical whirr instead of an irritating high-pitched noise, enhancing the overall user experience with a touch of sophistication.

The Pura 70 Ultra’s durability is unmatched, having undergone over 300,000 reliability tests to ensure the longevity of its pop-out camera system. In the event of a drop, a high-precision sensor promptly retracts the camera, reducing the risk of damage. The phone also boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, providing peace of mind for users in various environments.

HUAWEI has set a new standard in smartphone design with the Pura 70 Ultra, paying meticulous attention to even the smallest details. This phone promises an unparalleled user experience, combining cutting-edge technology with elegant design.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is now available starting from R34 999 on the HUAWEI online store and at HUAWEI Authorised Experience Stores.

