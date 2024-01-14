Asus unveils new laptop with two screens and a removable keyboard

The Zenbook Duo is the world's first AI-powered 14-inch dual-screen laptop.

Dual screen laptops have come a long way since they were introduced. Photo: Asus

Asus has showcased its latest additions to its consumer laptop lineup, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, headed up by the new dual-screen Zenbook Duo.

Dual screen laptops have come a long way since they were introduced and like foldable phones, the technology continues to improve.

The Zenbook Duo is the world’s first AI-powered 14-inch dual-screen laptop.

The dual full-size up to 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED 16:10 displays are joined by a lay-flat 180° hinge to instantly expand the visual workspace to up to a massive 19.8 inches, and with an integrated kickstand and detachable keyboard can be used in vertical or horizontal orientations.

Specs

Like Lenovo, Asus gives you a choice of typing on the lower touchscreen via a virtual keyboard or by using a detachable physical Bluetooth keyboard. But what’s different here is that Asus’ keyboard has a trackpad built in, so you don’t have to use it in combination with an on-screen trackpad.

The Asus Zenbook Duo is also packed with more modern hardware. It can be specced with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage, and a 75Wh battery.

Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A port, HDMI out, and a 3.5mm jack, and the laptop can be used with Asus’ stylus.

For recharging, the keyboard connects to pogo pins on the edges of the lower screen, aided by magnets for positioning, and for carrying it fits snugly between the two screens.

Other additions

Asus said the Zenbook Duo is designed with sustainability and durability in mind and incorporates a variety of recycled materials, and is durability tested to military-grade standards to maximize the device’s lifespan.

Other new additions to the Zenbook series of ultraportable laptops include the Intel®-powered Zenbook 14 OLED and AMD-powered Zenbook 14 OLED.

There were also updates for the Asus Vivobook series lineup, including the 15-inch Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (N6506) for creators and gamers.

