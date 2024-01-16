WATCH: Transform Your Work and Study Space: The New HUAWEI MateBook D 16

Be your best and change the way you work, learn and play with the new HUAWEI Matebook D 16 Rated the Best laptop for professionals and students.

South African consumers, professionals and students can now get their hands on the lightweight and powerful HUAWEI MateBook D 16, featuring a High-Performance 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H processor.

With its expansive 16-inch near bezel-less display, 90% screen-to-body ratio and sleek Mystic Silver design, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 offers creators and office workers an immersive visual experience for work and play.

Don’t let its large screen fool you, this is by no means a hefty device.The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 weighs just 1.68kg.

With HUAWEI Metaline technology, you can experience stronger and more stable connections of up to 270 metres. The new HUAWEI MateBook D 16, boosts productivity to new heights.

Let it be your canvas

One of the key features of the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is that it is designed to give users an immersive large-screen experience, supported by the inclusion of extremely thin bezels providing an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

This expansive screen gives creators a larger canvas to work off.

The HUAWEI Matebook D 16 also brings a breakthrough in performance levels with the Intel® Core™ i5 High-Performance Processor, suitable for handling processor-heavy tasks such as programming, illustrating and video editing.

Despite its generous display, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is remarkably slim and lightweight, measuring just 17mm thick and weighing only 1.68kg. It embodies a sleek and elegant construction and comes in futuristic Mystic Silver colour.

A reliable connection

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 boasts HUAWEI Metaline technology, which establishes ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270 metres, greatly reducing false signal pick-ups and more stable connections. This means you won’t miss your favourite stream or important conference call ever again.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 also has a numeric keypad and physical shortcut keys, enabling users to work with charts, data and documents more efficiently.

Use your tablet as an extra monitor

It supports the HUAWEI Super Device feature, which allows for a quicker, fuss-free way of pairing your laptop with other devices. All you have to do is drag and drop icons!

You can turn your HUAWEI smartphone into an external storage system and your HUAWEI tablet into an extra monitor space, and expand the sound experience by linking the laptop to your HUAWEI speaker or earphones.

How much does it cost?

Available on the HUAWEI online store, HUAWEI Authorised Experience Store and from selected retailers (including Incredible Connection and Takealot), you can now own the HUAWEI D 16 Intel® Core™ i5 for as little as R14 999.

Specs

12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H High-Performance Processor;

16GB LPDDR4x Memory; and

512GB PCIe SSD Storage.

Can I grab it on contract?

A 8GB LPDDR4x Memory is available through selected retailers, approved HUAWEI channel partners and operators, including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C from R699 pm over 36 months.