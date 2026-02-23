24 hours in pictures, 23 February 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Bellermine Mugabe, 28 (L) and Tobias Mugabe Matonhdze appear at the Alexandra Magistrates court in Johannesburg, 23 February2026, in connection with the shooting of an employee in Hyde Park. Video: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen A fire engine is seen at Wood Farm on the royal family’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on February 23, 2026 in King’s Lynn, England. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last Thursday morning on suspicion of misconduct in public office following a police investigation into the Epstein files. He has been released under investigation and returned to Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate. The former prince continues to deny any wrongdoing. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) A hot-air balloon carrying tourists passes by the Melbourne central business district skyline during an early morning flight on February 23, 2026. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) Drivers merge onto expressway lanes after passing through the Wuzhuang toll station in Chuzhou, eastern China’s Anhui Province on February 22, 2026, at the end of the Spring Festival holiday marking the Year of the Horse. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP) Tibetan monks-in-Exile take parts in the prayers for the wellness of The Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama during the official ceremony marking the 86th anniversary of enthronement of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on February 23, 2026 in Tsuglakhang complex at HH Dalai Lama Temple, Dharamsala, India .Over four days, Tibetan monks, nuns, and devotees usher in the New Year with temple rituals, nunnery life, and a rare glimpse inside the Dalai Lama’s private residence. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images) Well known South African trail runner Ryan Sandes, foreground, alongside other participants, takes part in the Red Bull Dune Dusters at Atlantis Dunes in Cape Town, 21 February 2026. Dune Dusters is an endurance running race (5 – 6km loop) where competitors must navigate from the start to finish through a variety of flat, technical, and steep natural sand dunes. Picture: Wayne Reiche/Red Bull Content Pool Vehicles move along a highway near Tehran’s landmark Azadi (Freedom) Tower on February 23, 2026. The 45-metre-tall marble-clad Azadi Tower, formerly known as Shahyad Tower (Shah’s Memorial Tower’), was commissioned by Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, to mark the 2,500-year celebration of the Persian Empire, and completed in 1971. It was erected at the westernmost entrance to the city of Tehran. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) Signage warns of pollution at Melkbosstrand Beach on February 23, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that swimming at the beach has been halted following a sewage spill reported on last week , prompting an immediate temporary closure of the popular Blue Flag Beach. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan) Thomas Weir, Flagbearer of Team South Africa, waves the flag during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on day sixteen of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Verona Olympic Arena on February 22, 2026 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) During the demonstration against the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in the city that will host the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games, a protester provokes police in Verona, Italy, on February 22, 2026. (Photo by Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu via Getty Images) People commemorate the fourth anniversary of Russiaâs attacks of Ukraine, assembling in a central public area to observe the occasion in the Dutch capital Amsterdam on February 22, 2026. Participants carried Ukrainian flags and paused to reflect, as the anniversary drew public attention in the city center. (Photo by Mouneb Taim/Anadolu via Getty Images) A cat is seen inside the Mihrimah Sultan Mosque, one of the distinguished works reflecting the early classical style of the Mimar Sinan, and a significant element of the Istanbul skyline with its commanding position overlooking the pier in Uskudar district of Istanbul, Turkiye on Februart 22, 2026. Built in the 1540s in the name of Mihrimah Sultan, the daughter of Suleiman the Magnificent, the mosque is considered one of the symbolic structures of Uskudar district both for its location and its elegant architecture. (Photo by Murat Sengul/Anadolu via Getty Images) MORE PICTURES: Thanda Inja project brings veterinary care to Daveyton community