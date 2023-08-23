Chandrayaan-3: India makes history with moon landing

India in space: The Chandrayaan-3 lunar probe embarked on an unprecedented journey, making history by successfully landing on the moon's south pole.

In an unprecedented space voyage, India boldly ventured where no space programme had ever gone before – to the moon’s south pole.

But this mission is about more than just planting a flag on lunar surface or establishing India as space power – it’s about scientific innovation.

Let’s explore the significance and potential revelations of this landmark mission.

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

The successful landing of lunar probe Chandrayaan-3 – boosted by a lander named Vikram, which means “mooncraft” in Sanskrit – was a moment reminiscent of the Apollo missions.

India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, observed the mission from South Africa, where he was part of the Brics Summit.

Chandrayaan-3 touched the lunar surface at around 2:30pm (South African time), after building momentum by orbiting Earth multiple times before setting course for its lunar destination.

This intricate space ballet is a testament to the Indian Space Agency’s strategic approach, which may differ in pace, but not in ambition, from earlier lunar missions.

But what does this lunar lander mission mean for space, going forward? Well, the tale of Chandrayaan-3 doesn’t culminate with its landing.

Quest for lunar water

As noted by Sky News, the real thrill unfolds as the lander dispatches its rover, Pragyaan (Sanskrit for “wisdom”), a 26kg marvel is on a fortnight’s mission to scout the lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS).

Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST.



Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent.

The… pic.twitter.com/x59DskcKUV

Tom Clarke, Sky News’ Science and Technology editor, hinted at the extensive reserves of water potentially present in the lunar craters, and what it could reveal about our vast solar system.

The goal of this mission is to probe the moon for water ice in its shadowy craters of Luna’s south pole, gathering rock samples, and snapping pictures.

It was the same journey Russia undertook, but tragically failed when the spacecraft’s thruster fired for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84 seconds, causing it to crash.

India in space

India’s success with Chandrayaan-3 is more than just a milestone; it’s about uncovering the mysteries of past lunar volcanic activity.

It may even shed more light on what we know about Earth’s oceans. But how does this impact future space missions?

Well, water on the moon could possibly pave the way for sustained lunar habitation, and it could even turn our celestial neighbour into a pitstop for future deep space exploration.