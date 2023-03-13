ChatGPT now available in Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service

Faizel Patel

Tech giant Microsoft has made ChatGPT available in its own Azure OpenAI service.

Intergation

Developers and businesses will now be able to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT model into their own cloud apps, enabling conversational AI in many more apps and services.

“Cognitive services can be combined with Azure OpenAI to create compelling use cases for enterprises. For example, see how Azure OpenAI and Azure Cognitive Search can be combined to use conversational language for knowledge base retrieval on enterprise data,” the company said.

Since ChatGPT was introduced in November last year, Microsoft said it could be used for several scenarios including summarising content, generating suggested email copy, and even helping with software programming questions.

Availability and pricing

Microsoft said Azure OpenAI users can start to access a preview of ChatGPT with pricing set at $0.002 (R0.036 cents) for 1 000 tokens.

Billing for all ChatGPT usage starts on 13 March, as part of Azure OpenAI.

Developers will need to apply for special access, as the Azure OpenAI Service requires registration and is “currently only available to Microsoft managed customers and partners”.

The new OpenAI ChatGPT was released last year, and it created quite the buzz with more than 1 million users signing up within the first five days.

Some said it might even replace Google Search and make journalism as we know it obsolete.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is a state-of-the-art natural language processing (NLP) model developed by OpenAI. It is a variant of the GPT-3 (Generative Pretrained Transformer 3) model that is specifically designed for conversational AI applications.

The technology is able to generate human-like text in response to input from a user, allowing it to engage in natural language conversations on a wide range of topics.

Unlike traditional chatbots, which are limited to pre-defined responses, ChatGPT can generate responses in real-time based on the input it receives, allowing for more flexible and dynamic conversations.

Additional reporting by Cheryl Kahla.

