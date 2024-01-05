Mind the buffer: don’t let slow connectivity crush your business

Investing in high-efficiency devices can improve overall business performance.

The right infrastructure is key to unlocking the success of your business.

Whether you’re working from a coffee shop, your parents’ garage or a kasi backroom – fast connectivity and efficient devices are non-negotiable.

Truth is, as an entrepreneur, the success of your venture not only depends on the quality of your service – but how fast you’re able to deliver the end product.

In a fast-paced world of instant gratification, consumers are no longer as patient when it comes to long queues and over-drawn turnarounds.

A buffering internet connection, slow computer or shaky telephone line may seem like minor glitches, but they can cost you a great deal. When it comes to running a business, most entrepreneurs would agree that time is money – literally.

Therefore, it’s important to invest in cutting-edge tech devices regardless of which industry you’re in.

‘Over-invest in connectivity’

Weighing in, technology expert Arthur Goldstuck said entrepreneurs should never compromise when it comes to connectivity.

“They should always over-invest because connectivity needs tend to grow over time,” he told The Citizen.

Internet connectivity is central to how a business communicates with potential and existing clients, as well as suppliers. A slow network connection can significantly reduce productivity, hence it’s important to invest in high-speed internet.

“If you think you can get away with a medium speed broadband solution today, you’re not going to be able to get away with the same solution six months or a year from now because data demands always grow,” warned Goldstuck.

Is Mac overrated?

The technology industry is a competitive one, with leading brands forever innovating to stay ahead of the pack.

While major tech giants like Apple and HP have managed to establish a strong global presence, some wonder if what’s under the hood is truly worth the often exorbitant price tag.

Goldstuck cautioned entrepreneurs against opting to use “fashionable brands” to be on par with their industry peers.

“While an Apple laptop may be the aspiration of many people, you can get a device at half the price that does the job just as well,” he said.

“Very often it’s a case of paying extra for the brand as well as the bragging rights,” he added.

Although Apple devices have amassed a reputation for high-efficiency and seamless sharing of information, Goldstuck believes Windows computers are more flexible.

“Windows computers are far more versatile even if Mac may be more creative,” he said.

‘Fit for purpose’

While it might be tempting to purchase the most expensive device available on the market, it’s important to assess whether your business really needs it.

“The important thing, for entrepreneurs to bear in mind when they invest in technology, is to ensure that it’s fit for purpose – that it’s going to meet the specific needs for which they’re buying,” said Goldstuck.

“Very often people buy equipment that’s cutting edge or state-of-the-art when they don’t actually need that high level of tech. It’s really a case of tailoring your equipment to what your requirements are and not falling for media hype or social pressure,” he said.

