Dell introduces multicloud data protection and AI to counter cyberattacks

75% of organisations believe their existing data protection measures are unable to cope with ransomware threats.

Dell has expanding its data protection portfolio of appliances, software, and as-a-Service offerings to help customers strengthen cyber resiliency in the face of increasing cyberattacks.

The company said the innovations help address concerns raised in the 2024 Dell Global Data Protection Index (GDPI) survey, which revealed that 75% of organisations believe their existing data protection measures are unable to cope with ransomware threats.

Cyberattacks

It said nearly 70% lacked confidence that they could reliably recover from a cyberattack.

Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies said with the exponential growth of data, generative AI (GenAI) presents organisations with opportunities to streamline processes, improve decision-making and drive innovation.

Lewis however said this also extends the attack surface for cyberattacks – especially with trained models, which are quickly becoming one of the most valuable assets for enterprises.

“With this expanding digital landscape that exposes more vulnerability gaps, companies are increasing their reliance on Dell to help protect their data wherever it resides with trusted data protection and AI offerings.”

Dell said its new PowerProtect Data Domain DD9410 and DD9910 systems designed for large enterprises with better performance, cyber resilience , efficiency and scalability.

ALSO READ: Telkom network restored after nationwide outage, users compensated with 1GB data

AI

With the introduction of Dell APEX Backup Services AI, an integrated GenAI assistant for backup and recovery, customers can streamline protection processes.

The Dell APEX Backup Services AI helps address the growing demand for GenAI data protection, as evidenced by 52% of GDPI survey respondents who believe GenAI will provide an advantage to their organisation’s cyber security posture.

“With increasing cyber threats putting organisations on constant high alert, the demand for trusted high performance data protection systems has never been greater,” said Phil Goodwin, research vice president, at International Data Corporation (IDC).

The Dell systems are available globally while the Storage Direct Protection for Dell PowerMax will be available in the third quarter of 2024.

NOW READ: What you need to know on a tech trip to Shenzhen, China