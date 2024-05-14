Technology and Science

Home » Lifestyle » Technology and Science

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

14 May 2024

07:44 am

Dell introduces multicloud data protection and AI to counter cyberattacks

75% of organisations believe their existing data protection measures are unable to cope with ransomware threats.

Dell introduces multicloud data protection and AI to counter cyberattacks

Dell Technologies has expanding its data protection portfolio . Picture: iStock

Dell has expanding its data protection portfolio of appliances, software, and as-a-Service offerings to help customers strengthen cyber resiliency in the face of increasing cyberattacks.

The company said the innovations help address concerns raised in the 2024 Dell Global Data Protection Index (GDPI) survey, which revealed that 75% of organisations believe their existing data protection measures are unable to cope with ransomware threats.

Cyberattacks

It said nearly 70% lacked confidence that they could reliably recover from a cyberattack.

Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies said with the exponential growth of data, generative AI (GenAI) presents organisations with opportunities to streamline processes, improve decision-making and drive innovation.

Lewis however said this also extends the attack surface for cyberattacks – especially with trained models, which are quickly becoming one of the most valuable assets for enterprises.

“With this expanding digital landscape that exposes more vulnerability gaps, companies are increasing their reliance on Dell to help protect their data wherever it resides with trusted data protection and AI offerings.”

Dell said its new PowerProtect Data Domain DD9410 and DD9910 systems designed for large enterprises with better performance, cyber resilience , efficiency and scalability.  

ALSO READ: Telkom network restored after nationwide outage, users compensated with 1GB data

AI

With the introduction of Dell APEX Backup Services AI, an integrated GenAI assistant for backup and recovery, customers can streamline protection processes.

The Dell APEX Backup Services AI helps address the growing demand for GenAI data protection, as evidenced by 52% of GDPI survey respondents who believe GenAI will provide an advantage to their organisation’s cyber security posture.

“With increasing cyber threats putting organisations on constant high alert, the demand for trusted high performance data protection systems has never been greater,” said Phil Goodwin, research vice president, at International Data Corporation (IDC).

The Dell systems are available globally while the  Storage Direct Protection for Dell PowerMax will be available in the third quarter of 2024.

NOW READ: What you need to know on a tech trip to Shenzhen, China

Read more on these topics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cybercrime Data Dell

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology and Science Telkom network restored after nationwide outage, users compensated with 1GB data
Technology and Science Telkom hit by massive network outage affecting users nationwide
Elections ‘You had your chance’: EFF’s Ndlozi lashes out at Zuma [VIDEO]
Courts ConCourt dismisses Zuma’s ‘non-frivolous’ recusal application
Courts ConCourt dismisses Labour Party, ACT and AASD’s applications to postpone elections

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES