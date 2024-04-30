What you need to know on a tech trip to Shenzhen, China

China and specifically Shenzhen has a plethora of shopping centres and shops that sells every conceivable electronics gadget you could think of.

China is possibly the biggest tech hub in the world and home to Huawei, Honor, Oppo and many other brands of smartphones you are holding in your hand.

The Chery, Haval and GWM that you are driving are also manufactured here. That is why the country has become a must travel hotspot for many South Africans who want to get their hands on the latest gadgets for resale or just for personal use.

Watch one of the many electronic markets in Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen

Shenzhen is a leading global technology hub, sometimes called China’s Silicon Valley. The city’s entrepreneurial, innovative, and competitive-based culture has resulted in it being home to numerous small manufacturers and software companies.

Shenzhen which is also known as “Pengcheng” (the City of Giant Eagle), is a coastal city in South China, adjoining Hong Kong.

While travelling to Shenzhen, China, may excite many South Africans with family and friends sharing their lists of what they want you to bring back for them, there are some tips that will benefit you when you on a journey to the Asian country.

Flights

Depending on who you fly with, the travel time to Shenzhen is at least 12 hours non-stop with Air China. To while away the time, you can watch the onboard selection of entertainment with a sparse collection of the latest movies and series.

You could also sink your teeth into that book you were meaning to get to or listening to music, But most importantly get some shut-eye and while it may be difficult in the economy section, you might just be lucky and get empty seats next to you if the flight is not full, allowing you to stretch your legs.

If you are Muslim, Jewish, Hindu or from another faith with strict dietary requirements, you will have to request special meals which Air China gladly accommodates.

Internet connectivity

If you are thinking of accessing the internet in Shenzhen, be prepared for a few hiccups. You will not have WhatsApp, Google, Facebook, Instagram and even Twitter, now known as X using WiFi or a sim card.

The easiest way to access the social media accounts is by installing a Virtual Private Network (VPN). The VPN basically allows you to access the social media apps and restricted websites, by shielding your browser activity.

Food

If you are halaal, kosher and vegetarian, hotel food might not meet your religious requirements. However, there are many restaurants that cater for visitors seeking strict dietary requirements.

The main language in Shenzhen is Mandarin, however some people do understand English, and if they don’t, you can download the Baidu app which is an excellent translation medium as opposed to some others and will make communication easy when you travel.

You can also use Google Translate, but you will require a VPN to connect to the service.

With that said, here are the top five things to do in Shenzhen

Window of the World: A theme park featuring miniature versions of famous global landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, and Pyramids.

Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre: A futuristic stadium hosting various events, concerts, and sports games, with a unique design inspired by a manta ray.

Lianhua Mountain Park: A scenic park offering hiking trails, waterfalls, and stunning views of the city skyline.

Dafen Oil Painting Village: A unique art district where you can see artists creating reproductions of famous paintings and even commission your own custom artwork.

Shenzhen Museum: A museum showcasing the city’s history, culture, and art, with exhibits on everything from ancient ceramics to modern technology.

While these are just the top five attractions which offer a mix of culture, entertainment, and natural beauty, there are so many more which give you the opportunity to explore the city.

This is the Aito M5. It’s autonomous, meaning it drives itself. All you have to do is enter the GPS coordinates & it does the rest. It also parks itself. Its currently available and starts from $ 40 000 which equators to about R760 000 #Huawei #Schenzhen #China pic.twitter.com/TfYql0t88x — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) April 25, 2024

Electronics Shopping

Shopping electronics in the Shenzhen can be a nightmare if you don’t know what you want. So, research beforehand, know what you want to buy and compare prices online to avoid overpaying.

Paying a visit to the Huaqiangbei Market, one of the largest electronics markets in the world, offering a vast selection of products can be a huge bonus because prices are often flexible, so don’t be afraid to negotiate.

Don’t forget, like you, everyone also wants a bargain, so be prepared for crowds and chaos. Huaqiangbei Market can be overwhelming, be patient and prepared for a busy shopping experience.

It may sound like a fairytale landscape somewhere north of the Alps. But this is Dongguan in southern China, Huawei's sprawling research campus It has its own railway, pavement cafes and a station named after the Arc de Triomphe. There is no shortage of ambition here 😊 #Huawei pic.twitter.com/oxlrdxAlUv — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) April 24, 2024

By following these tips, you’ll be well-equipped to navigate Shenzhen’s tech electronics markets and find the best deals on the products you need.

There is so much more that can be shared about visiting Shenzhen, but the best part of any voyage to this remarkable city is experiencing the mystery and beauty for yourself than you can share with others.

