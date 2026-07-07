‘Digital sovereignty key to South Africa’s future,’ Ramaphosa says

"SA's ambition to be a leading digital investment destination is being recognised by some of the world's leading technology companies."

President Cyril Ramaphosa has framed South Africa’s digital future as a matter of sovereignty, warning that in the modern era, nations are defined not only by borders but by their ability to control technology and data.

The president, writing in his weekly newsletter, said the country’s ambition to be a leading digital investment destination is being recognised by some of the world’s leading technology companies.

Investment

One of these is Google, which hosted its first-ever African Cloud Summit in Johannesburg last week.

Ramaphosa said investor confidence in South Africa’s digital economy trajectory is growing.

“Beyond the Google investment, in 2023, Amazon Web Services announced plans to invest R30.4 billion in its South African cloud infrastructure. Last year, Microsoft announced plans to invest R5.4 billion to develop local hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure.

“Just last week, Mastercard launched its Africa Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence. Starting with a phased rollout in South Africa and Nigeria, this initiative aims to strengthen cyber resilience and enable more secure digital growth across Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

No restrictions

Ramaphosa said the country cannot be restricted by territorial borders.

“In the digital age, sovereignty is measured not only by territorial borders, but by a nation’s ability to secure its data, develop its own digital capabilities and exercise meaningful control over the technologies on which its economy depends,” Ramaphosa said.

He emphasised that the government is investing in its own cloud infrastructure through institutions such as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Dependency

This, he argued, gives South Africa a unique opportunity to “leapfrog outdated and obsolete technologies to grow our economy and spur development.”

Ramaphosa cautioned against dependency on external players.

“Our focus must be on building domestic capability and not fostering dependency.”

He said South Africa must harness cloud computing and artificial intelligence to drive growth, improve service delivery, and empower small businesses, while ensuring that innovation is matched with safeguards for privacy, sustainability and national sovereignty.

Collaboration

Ramaphosa called for deeper collaboration across government, business, labour, industry and civil society to build a secure and inclusive digital economy.

“We must deepen collaboration in pursuit of a digital future that is secure, inclusive and leaves no one behind,” he said.

Ramaphosa argued that digital sovereignty is now a measure of national strength.

He added that South Africa must focus on building domestic capability, protecting sensitive data, and exercising meaningful control over the technologies that underpin its economy.

By investing in cloud infrastructure and AI, Ramaphosa said South Africa can position itself as a continental gateway for digital innovation while safeguarding its sovereignty in the digital age.