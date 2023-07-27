Experts explore cooperation on nuclear medicine technologies

By Eric Naki

Co-operation in nuclear medicine among Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) member states and the use of technologies topped the agenda as experts on nuclear medicine converged in Moscow and Obninsk, Russia.

The recent International Brics Expert Forum on Nuclear Medicine saw the heads and leading scientists of the largest research medical centers, manufacturers of medical radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals from the Brics countries, and representatives of state authorities in manufacturing radioisotope products for health care deliberating on various aspects including the use of technology.

The Forum was preceding the Brics Health Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for 4 August 2023 in South Africa, which is hosting the Brics activities and the main Brics Summit of heads of state and government in August.

Speaking technology and medicine, Rafael Lopez, professor and president of the Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging said:

“Nuclear medicine today is becoming the world leader in boosting innovative technology that may significantly contribute to increased life expectancy of the population.

“That is why it is crucial to develop these technologies with international cooperation, given all the advanced experience of the Brics countries.

“I hope that this format of international communication will become regular and allow us to expand joint activities between our nations aimed at developing nuclear technology for the benefit of medicine,” Lopez said.

The experts exchanged their experiences in nuclear medicine, including in the use of advanced scientific developments in radionuclide diagnostics and therapy of socially significant diseases.

They also discussed the development and manufacturing of medical devices, innovative radiopharmaceutical drugs, and the training of highly qualified personnel.

They touched on the issues of nuclear medicine development in the Brics countries and efficient cooperation to achieve a common goal.

This included improving the quality of life and increasing the life expectancy of citizens.

Of significant the gathering was the eagerness among attendees to establish the Brics Nuclear Medicine Working Group and the development of a professional communication platform to discuss and implement advanced technology in nuclear medicine in the Brics countries.

This involved developing the national and international legal framework to create convenient logistics between the Brics countries for delivering radiopharmaceuticals and medical devices that contain radionuclides for medical and scientific purposes.

The gathering was also addressed by Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko.

“Today, nuclear medicine is a crucial direction for the development of a high-tech, personalised approach to the diagnosis and treatment of diseases”, Murashko said.

“The Russian Federation is one of the largest suppliers of radiopharmaceuticals. We have registered and approved 60 radiopharmaceutical drugs for medical use.

“At the same time, the Brics countries have significant potential in the development and application of nuclear medicine methods and resources.

“Currently, there is a need to consolidate our efforts for more efficient implementation of nuclear medicine achievements in practical healthcare,” Murashko said.

The Minister said it was significant to pay attention to the interaction between the largest medical centers in the Brics countries specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of oncological, cardiological, endocrine, and other diseases, in which nuclear medicine technologies play an increasingly important role today.

“This will make a significant contribution to improving the health of the population in all Brics countries,” he said.

