SA to host 13th Brics national security advisers’ meeting

With the emergence of Brics (a grouping of fast-developing economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) having become a major factor in the changing global geopolitics, South Africa – in the run-up to next month’s 15th Brics leaders’ summit – will for two days from Monday, host the 13th meeting of the Brics national security advisers on national security.

The meeting, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, ahead of the watershed Brics leaders’ summit, is to be chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security advisor Sydney Mufamadi.

Since assuming the 2023 chair of Brics, South Africa has been a focus of global attention, with several Brics engagements taking place in the country – the latest having been the three-day Brics political parties plus dialogue, which ended last Friday – attended by delegates representing 45 countries, the largest number in the history of the gathering.

High-profile officials to attend meeting

Set to further strengthen the Brics member-countries collaboration, the Brics security advisers meeting will be attended by high-profile officials, who include Wang Yi – a member of the political bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.

Wang, whose busy itinerary includes visits to Nigeria, Kenya and Türkiye, has been invited by the Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, has described the Johannesburg gathering as “an important platform for Brics countries to carry out political and security cooperation”.

Said Mao: “China looks forward to having in-depth exchanges of views with Brics partners on the current international security situation and issues of mutual interest – building up consensus and deepening cooperation.

“This will also provide positive energy for a world that is experiencing turbulence and transformation – making political preparation for the Brics summit to be held in August this year.”

Reflecting on Wang’s visit to South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Türkiye, Mao said the trip showed “how much China values its relations with these countries”.

“During the visit, Director Wang Yi will have meetings and talks with the leaders of the four countries respectively and exchange views extensively on bilateral relations – as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.

“China will follow the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity, good faith and its commitment to the greater good and shared interests – acting in the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation.

“This, as we work with Africa to deliver on the outcomes of the eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, to further boost the growth of the China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership.

“China will also work with TÃ¼rkiye to actively advance Belt and Road cooperation and the China-TÃ¼rkiye strategic relationship of cooperation,” added Mao.

Sino-African relations

Among China’s revered top diplomats, Wang’s visit has been seen as reflecting the importance China has attached to its relations with Africa and its efforts to promote African integration.

Wang was Chinese minister of foreign affairs from 2013 to 2022 – currently serving as one of the foremost thinkers of Chinese foreign policy.

The first meeting of the NSA was initiated in the early days of Bric in 2009 in Russia, when South Africa was not even a member – having met 12 times since.

While strategic communication on security, political trust and influence on international affairs have occupied national security advisors of the Brics countries, global security matters have become important for member countries and have often led to joint military or navy exercises among Brics countries.

With US global influence and dominance challenged by Brics, among other issues the body has been campaigning for, has been a push towards ceasing the use of the US dollar as a currency of choice in global trading.

