WATCH: ‘It’s been made a weapon by some against others’ – Naledi Pandor on UN

By Faizel Patel

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said Africa has a special relationship with Russia that has been built over many years.

Pandor made the remarks in an interview with Russian state television RT.

The minister is accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is leading the South African delegation at the second instalment of the Russia-Africa Summit.

Watch RT’s interview with Naledi Pandor

Naledi Pandor speaking ahead of the Russia-Africa Summit that we must end our reliance on the US dollar. pic.twitter.com/8Y9CtnGnl4— Sentletse 🇷🇺🇿🇦 (@Sentletse) July 26, 2023

Relationship

Pandor said Russia is important to South Africa.

“The relationship that has been built up over many years, between Africa and Russia, is a very important relationship for us, particularly South Africa – given the role the people of Russia played in our own struggle for freedom.”

ALSO READ: Pandor has put SA at further financial and diplomatic risk

News24 reported in March that during the opening of the South Africa-Russia Joint Inter-Governmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation with Russian National Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov in Pretoria, Pandor said the two countries will not become sudden enemies “on the demand of others”.

“There are some who don’t wish us to have relations with an old historical friend. We have made it clear that Russia is a friend, and we have had cooperative partnerships for many, many years.

“While we are friends with many all over the world, we cannot become sudden enemies on the demand of others,” Pandor said.

UN a ‘weapon’

During her interview with RT, Pandor expressed concerns about the United Nations (UN).

“From time to time, the United Nations has been used for political ends. It’s been made a weapon by some against others. We have to end that and I think having diversity in its structures and mechanisms allowing for democratic processes.”

Fair trade

Pandor also called for fair trade and said that the world cannot be held hostage by one system.

“We need to have greater fairness in world trade, and we need to ensure again that financial systems and institutions are not politicised to a level that they become a barrier to trade. Having greater diversity is extremely important because once you attach to one currency or one system, you then become somewhat of a hostage, and that is what we have got to end,” Pandor said.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is expected to meet Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit to discuss the Ukraine war, trade and the BRICS gathering.

ALSO READ: SA calls for lasting peace between Palestine and Israel