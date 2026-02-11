Military recruitment case postponed to seek mutual legal assistance from Russia

The group were arrested for their alleged involvement in the recruitment of young people to fight in Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Kempton Magistrate’s Court has heard that the results of downloads from devices seized from 39-year-old popular SAfm presenter Nonkululeko Mantula and four others, linked to the recruitment of young people to fight in Russia’s war in Ukraine, are outstanding.

The five alleged Russian military recruits, Mantula, 24-year-old Thulani Mazibuko, 23-year-old Siphamandla Chabalala and 21-year-old Sfiso Mabena appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Court case

The group were arrested for their alleged involvement in the recruitment of young people to fight in Russia’s war in Ukraine in contravention of South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the matter was postponed to 29 April 2026 for further investigations.

Mohlatlole said each of the accused faces a charge of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998.

“The postponement was granted to allow the state to obtain Financial Intelligence Centre reports in respect of all the accused persons and to further seek mutual legal assistance from Russia.”

Arrests

The accused were arrested following a tip-off from OR Tambo International Airport police, who intercepted them as they attempted to travel to Russia via the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Hawks, the individuals were intercepted and removed from the boarding gate after being flagged as suspicious, and were subsequently referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State section for further investigation.

It is further alleged that Mantula facilitated the travel and recruitment of her co-accused into the Russian Federation’s military.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of the remaining accused. All five accused are currently out on bail.

Mantula was granted bail of R30 000, while Ntuli was released on R15 000. Mazibuko, Tshabalala, and Mabena were each released on bail of R5 000.

MK party

The arrests occurred after the MK party announced that former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, was stepping down from her role in parliament.

The party refused to go into the details of her response to the allegations against her.

The DA has also laid charges against Zuma-Sambudla, including her own sister, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube.

Zuma-Mncube accused her sister of recruiting some of their family members as well.

