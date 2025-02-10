These are the fastest mobile and fixed internet providers in SA

The report reflects internet network performance for the second half of 2024. Picture: iStock

Ookla, the owner of internet speed check website Speedtest.net, has unveiled its Speedtest Connectivity Report, with Vodacom taking the top spot.

The report reflects the internet network performance for the second half of 2024.

It serves as an overview for internet network performance in each market it operates.

Ookla’s reports are informed by millions of daily consumer-initiated tests taken on Speedtest to show the full picture of internet network performance in each market.

It also focuses on quality of experience (QoE) metrics that offer insight into the daily connected activities that matter most to end-users.

Speed is not everything

According to the report, Vodacom was the fastest 5G provider in South Africa during the second half of 2024.

It recorded a median 5G download speed of 227.92Mbps, and an upload speed of 14.75Mbps.

While Vodacom tops the list for 5G speed, it does lack coverage outside metropolitan areas. According to the Vodacom coverage map, there is no 5G coverage from Bloemfontein to Cape Town and the Eastern Cape.

Users only get back on the 5G network from Worcester. According to the Ookla report, Vodacom’s rival, MTN, has better coverage.

Fastest mobile provider

MTN was also the fastest mobile provider in South Africa during this period, based on Speedtest Intelligence data for all technologies combined, with a Speed Score of 97.32.

The mobile operator was leading on median download speed, recording 77.13Mbps, ahead of next-placed Vodacom, which recorded 55.95Mbps, and Cell C with 44.07Mbps.

MTN also led the market in upload speed, with 13.81Mbps, and the lowest latency, 36ms.

Fixed lines

MWEB recorded the highest Overall Internet Connectivity Score among South African ISPs during the second half of 2024, followed by Vox and Afrihost.

Rain ranked the worst in terms of fixed-line connectivity.

Cool Ideas tops the charts with a median download speed of 69.14Mbps, while Afrihost placed second with a median download speed of 54.72Mbps.

Overall Connectivity Score combines Speed Score, as well as web browsing and video streaming performance.

Best cities for mobile and fixed

Pretoria had the fastest mobile download speed among South Africa’s most populous cities, recording 76.03Mbps. Bloemfontein was second, followed by Johannesburg in third.

At the other end of the scale, Soshanguve had the slowest median mobile download speed at 29.27Mbps, followed by Durban and Pietermaritzburg. MTN was the fastest provider across four cities.

Cape Town had the fastest fixed download speed among South Africa’s most populous cities, recording 52.59Mbps. Johannesburg was second, followed by Pretoria in third.

At the other end of the scale, Soshanguve had the slowest median fixed download speed at 20.73Mbps, followed by East London and Bloemfontein.

