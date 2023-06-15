Free games from Epic Store: Get two ‘Guacamelee!’ titles this week

By Cheryl Kahla

Dust off your Luchador masks and get ready for a thrilling ride as Epic Games Store brings you not one, but two exciting games for free this week. It’s all about that Guacamelee!

From 15 to 22 June, you can snag two PC games from the vibrant Guacamelee! series – Guacamelee! 2 and Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition.

Let’s get gaming. Here’s what you need to know.

Epic Store free games: 22 June

Developed by DrinkBox Studios, Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition and its sequel Guacamelee! 2 are 2D Metroidvania-style action-platformers steeped in Mexican folklore.

‘Super Turbo Championship Edition’

As Juan Aguacate, a simple farmer turned legendary Luchador, you’ll embark on a thrilling journey to rescue El Presidente’s Daughter.

WATCH: Gameplay trailer

Swap between the realms of the living and the dead, master melee combat moves, and enjoy the fun with up to three friends.

Note: the turbo edition carries an IARC restriction of 12+ for mild swearing and mild violence.

‘Guacamelee! 2’

The sequel, Guacamelee! 2, pulls Juan Aguacate out of peaceful retirement to grapple with new adversaries, explore an expanded universe, and gain fresh abilities.

This includes – much to anyone’s delight, really – an oddly adorable chicken form.

WATCH: Gameplay trailer

Guacamelee! 2 features a dense and colourful world filled with cheeky bosses, enemies galore and, of course, 300% more chickens. Don’t ask…

Do you like Luchadors? Goat-men? Flaming Bandidos? Explosive-laying chickens? Three-headed Mariachi Bands? If you answered “NO” to any of these questions, WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?

Note: the sequel carries an IARC restriction of 12+ for moderate violence.

How to get free games from Epic Store

Getting your hands on these thrilling adventures is a breeze.

Simply log in or sign up for your free Epic Games account, head to the store page for each game, click the big Get button, and follow the prompts to add the game to your library.

It’s as simple as ‘easy, peasy, lucha libre squeezy!’

What to look forward to next week

Keep those gaming calendars marked!

From 22 to 29 June, Epic Games Store will be offering Dungeons & Dragons: Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms and hunting simulator The Hunter: Call of the Wild.

So strap on your gaming gloves and prepare for a week of non-stop action, courtesy of Epic Games Store.

Game on!

