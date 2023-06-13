Team Liquid and Alienware open world’s largest eSports operations

By Faizel Patel

Esports organisation Team Liquid and Alienware, Dell Technologies’ gaming-focused PC and hardware, have inaugurated an entire 13-story building on Avenida Angélica, in São Paulo, Brazil, as its headquarters for training and operations in the region.

The entire building was completely renovated to house over 80 employees and athletes who will work, train and even live on site.

Talent

Team Liquid’s staff and players will have access to more than 3,000 m² of floor area, equipped with the latest technology and amenities that have become synonymous with the Alienware Training Facilities.

In addition, the São Paulo site will house Team Liquid’s first physical store in the world, among other attractions.

Rafael Queiroz, general manager of Team Liquid in Brazil said the new facility is yet another symbol of the company’s investments in local talent and fans.

“Since the beginning of last year, we’ve announced Liquid’s first female line-up worldwide, brought the Liquid Store and the Liquid+ platform to the country, launched collabs with Marvel, Fortnite and Naruto, and participated in major events, such as BGS [Brazil Game Show] and CCXP [Comic Con Experience].

“We are and will remain very close to the Cavalry community [Team Liquid Brazil’s local monicker], and the launch of this facility reflects the importance of the country within the organisation’s global strategy,” he said.

Amenities

Team Liquid’s third Alienware Training Facility worldwide is twice the size of its predecessors, located in Los Angeles, USA and Utrecht, Netherlands.

Player comfort and wellbeing is at the forefront of the building’s layout, with 19 bedrooms with suites spread across 5 floors intended for the company’s local athletes and visiting teams.

Dedicated spaces for physical and mental health, including a gym, a pilates studio, and a performance laboratory are within the players’ convenience.

The Alienware Training Facility will also be a gathering place for local gaming fans to celebrate their love for the organisation.

