Did you know Google has a secret game? How to play Katamari

By Cheryl Kahla

Heard of Katamari? If you’re looking for a fun way to idle away a few moments, Google has your back with a hidden game that morphs your search results into a magic ball.

Inspired by the beloved Japanese video game, Katamari, Google’s surprise Easter Egg is an amusing pastime that will have you captivated in no time.

Google’s Katamari tribute

Celebrating Katamari’s 20th anniversary, Google devised a delightful homage to this cult-classic game in its search results.

Getting started is a piece of cake but consider yourself forewarned: it’s as addictive as it’s entertaining.

Kick off the fun by opening Google Search on your computer or smartphone and search for “Katamari”.

Observe the knowledge panel that appears on the right side of the screen; a small, bouncing Katamari ball should be visible.

Simply click or tap this icon and let the games begin!

Katamari on Desktop

For the desktop version, navigate the ball using your arrow keys, and for the mobile version, swipe left or right.

Your objective is to clear your screen by rolling up the words and images with your katamari.

Sounds easy, right? Don’t be fooled!

As the ball gathers more items, it gains speed, adding a surprisingly challenging twist to this otherwise straightforward game.

Google Easter Eggs

Google has a history of stashing fun Easter Eggs within its search platform.

In 2018, an observant Reddit user discovered an old-school text adventure game hidden within Google’s developer console.

The game could be accessed by searching for ‘text adventure’ or ‘text game’ and opening Google’s developer console using a specific command.

The text-based game put players in the shoes of the big blue G from Google’s logo.

Another fun easter egg is to type ‘Do a barrel roll’ in the Google Search bar. Go on, do it!

So, next time you’re on a break or need a little amusement, remember, Google has a hidden world of fun at your fingertips.