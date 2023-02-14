Google reveals South Africans searching for AI at record numbers

Faizel Patel

Tech giant Google’s Search trends has revealed that interest in “artificial intelligence” (AI) reached a record in 2022 in South Africa and across the globe.

The Google trends showed that artificial intelligence also peaked in January 2023.

Artificial Intelligence

The top searches included “ai generator” at (#3), “ai art” (#4), “what is ai” (#5), and (#6) and “google ai” (#9) – all of which increased by over 5 000%, Google said.

The company, who views AI as a solution for addressing significant societal challenges, like climate change, recently shared their approach to pursuing AI responsibly.

Matt Brittin, President of Google Africa, the Middle East and Europe said South Africans are showing more of an interest in the transformational technology that is AI.

“AI is already a key part of many of our lives – in fact, if you use Google tools regularly, you’re probably using AI without even realising: it’s what helps Maps give you the fastest or most fuel-efficient route, or Search to find what you’re looking for.”

Privacy

The Google Trends also show that South Africans are increasingly interested in protecting their cybersecurity and online privacy.

“In 2022, searches for “computer security” was the top form of security searched worldwide, while “cybercrime” was searched at record levels around the world. South Africans are clearly also more concerned for their internet safety and computer security – with search interest in both terms rising 70% in 2022,” Brittin said.

Google said searches for “private browsing” and “one-time password” reached record levels of search interest in 2022 – while searches for “password manager” – increased by 150%.

Economy

Google added that South Africans also turned to the search giant to help them better understand the economy.

“In an uncertain year economically, searches for inflation reached an all-time global high in 2022 – and a five-year high in South Africa, increasing by 80% since 2021.”

“Trending searches in South Africa included “current inflation rate” (+130%), while South Africans also turned to Google to better understand “oil prices today” (+1,220%) and “petrol fuel prices” (+800%).

Jobs

People also turned to Google to prepare for job interviews and find new opportunities: with searches for “how to introduce yourself in interview” increasing by 350%; “how to write a CV in South Africa” increasing by 220%; and “how to negotiate a salary offer” increasing by 190%,” it said.

Environmentalism

The Google Trends also show that South Africans value environmentalism and sustainability.

Google said searches for “climate change”, “climate crisis”, “eco anxiety” and “sustainability” reached record highs across the globe.

“In South Africa, searches for “environmentalism” rose by 460%, “green growth” by 270% and “energy transition” by 150%. Topics including greenwashing, solar power, carbon neutrality and electric vehicles all also reached record high levels of search interest.”

“Searches for environmental disasters were also searched more than ever across the world – with South Africans searching for “flood” (+180%) and “drought” more than ever before,” Google said.

Google presser

Meanwhile, Google did not really impress with its highly anticipated press conference last week, announcing a bunch of AI-enabled search, Maps, and Translate updates, as part of its Google presents.

The press conference was broadcast live on YouTube from the company’s office in Paris, France, on Wednesday.

The Google demo included references to many products that are still unavailable, along with updates to some existing products.

