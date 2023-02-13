PODCAST | Tech Check: Exploring the future with CTRL Robotics

Cheryl Kahla

In episode four of Tech Check With K, we talk to Nikhil Ranchod, co-founder and CTO of CTRL Robotics, about how the industry transforms South African services, and what the future holds.

We also discuss artificial intelligence (AI) – or more specifically, the difference between AI and machine learning – and Nikhil tells us how his robots have been a game-changer in hospitals and hotels.

Are robots coming to take our jobs? Is the next Skynet imminent? Tune in and find out!

LISTEN: CTRL Robotics co-founder in studio

The Tech Check With K podcast is hosted by Cheryl Kahla, joined by Shaun Holland and Lyle Kruger, with Devina in the producer’s chair.

Coding, robotics and Skynet

I was joined in the studio by my co-hosts, Lyle Kruger and Devina Haripersad.

We also talked about the benefits (and challenges) of learning robotics and coding for us elder millennials.

A robot by CTRL Robotics at Sky Hotel in Sandton. 29 January 2021. Photo: AFP/Luca Sola

Of course, we have a fair amount of Skynet jokes and briefly discuss the ‘inevitable uprising of the machines’.

I’m just stoked I had the opportunity to make my Roko’s basilisk joke…

WATCH: Roko’s Basilisk explained

CTRL Robotics

CTRL Robotics build service robots for Hotel Sky in Sandton, in the north of Johannesburg to assist guests with checking in, finding more information about the hotel, and handling room service requests.

The robots are also fitted with technology designed to continuously improve their knowledge and interaction skills. Users can also interact with it via a chatbot.

A receptionist asks for information from a robot by CTRL Robotics. January 29, 2021. Photo: AFP/Luca Sola

Nikhil explains how the chatbot was set up and trained, as well as what sets it apart and how they’ve given it ‘the human touch’.

