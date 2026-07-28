Google says goodbye to passwords with selfie video sign‑in [VIDEO]

Google said privacy is central to the design

Say goodbye to passwords; Google has introduced selfie video, a new sign‑in method designed to give users a secure and flexible way to access their accounts when locked out or without their usual devices.

While mobile phones have had face recognition access for a while, it is welcome to see the feature integrated into Google.

Selfie video

The feature, announced in a recent blog post, adds another layer to Google’s authentication tools, alongside passkeys and recovery contacts.

“Your Google account holds a lot of valuable information, from cherished photos to important emails and documents,” Google said. “We always want to make sure that information is private, secure and readily available to you, which is why we recommend setting up multiple sign‑in methods.”

How it works

Selfie video works by asking users to record a short clip of themselves performing guided head movements to capture multiple angles. If access is needed later, users simply take another selfie video, which is matched against the original to confirm their identity.

“If you’re having trouble signing in later on, you just take another selfie to get back into your account,” Google explained. “Selfie video compares the new video to the one you set up to confirm it is really you and help you get back into your account.”

Privacy

Google said that privacy is central to the design.

“Your selfie video is yours, and you’re in control. It is recorded and securely stored with your consent, and you can delete it at any time in your Google account,” the company said. The videos are encrypted at rest, meaning they remain secure even when not in use.

To guard against impersonation attempts such as fake photos or deepfakes, the system requires live movements and cross‑checks against stored data.

“We use multiple layers of security to help prevent impersonation attempts like fake photos and videos,” Google noted. “For example, we match your video against your saved selfie and require you to perform simple movements to prove it’s a live video.”

Forgot your password? Lost your phone? Can’t get into your account?



You can now use a selfie video to log into your Google Account.



The new feature is easy to use and lets you sign in – even if you forget your password or don’t have your usual phone or laptop – with a quick… pic.twitter.com/3TbdIKLTM9 – Google (@Google) July 23, 2026

Protection

The rollout underscores Google’s commitment to balancing convenience with robust protection. With accounts containing sensitive personal and professional information, the company argues that flexible sign‑in options are essential.

“This update builds on our ongoing work to provide secure and flexible sign‑in options,” Google said, pointing users to g.co/signin‑selfie to check eligibility and set up the feature.