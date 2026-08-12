WhatsApp web calling launches in SA: Free voice and video on desktop

The update marks a significant expansion of the app's functionality, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their desktop or laptop.

South Africans returning from the long weekend were greeted with a new digital tool: WhatsApp has quietly switched on Web Calling for its browser‑based platform, WhatsApp Web.

The update marks a significant expansion of the app’s functionality, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their desktop or laptop – a feature long requested by businesses and heavy users.

Support

According to WhatsApp’s official site, Web Calling supports both one‑on‑one calls and group calls of up to 32 participants, with voice and video options available.

Calls are free, even across borders, provided users have a stable internet connection. The feature is supported on Windows, Linux and macOS, and works best on browsers such as Chrome, Edge, Safari and Firefox.

Headset

WhatsApp advises using a headset for optimal audio quality, warning that external microphones and speakers may cause echo.

The rollout, first announced in late July, has been staggered globally. South African users began receiving alerts this week, though some may need to log out and back in, or update both their browser and mobile app, to activate the feature.

Video and voice

For individual chats, users will now see two icons – a camera for video calls and a handset for voice calls.

In group chats, a single camera icon allows users to choose between voice or video, or generate a link to share with participants.

WhatsApp has also published tutorials covering supported operating systems, how to initiate calls, and how to manage group video calls.

Picture: WABeta Info.

Businesses

The timing is notable: WhatsApp Web Calling arrives as more South Africans rely on digital platforms for work, commerce, and cross‑border communication.

For small businesses, the ability to host meetings or client calls directly from a desktop environment could streamline operations. For everyday users, it’s a convenience upgrade that seamlessly bridges mobile and desktop.

With WhatsApp Web already entrenched as a daily tool for millions, the addition of Web Calling signals Meta’s push to make the platform more versatile – and to keep pace with rivals offering integrated communication suites.