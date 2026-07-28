SA National Space Agency and Laingsburg reaffirm deep space partnership

The Matjiesfontein facility forms an important component of Sansa's long‑term vision to expand South Africa's space capabilities.

The South African National Space Agency (Sansa) and the Laingsburg Municipality have reaffirmed their partnership to advance construction of the Matjiesfontein Deep Space Ground Station, a flagship national infrastructure project.

The project is fully funded by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and is positioned to strengthen South Africa’s sovereign space capabilities while driving local development.

The reaffirmation follows a visit by Sansa Chief Executive Officer Humbulani Mudau to Laingsburg, where he met municipal leadership, Matjiesfontein community representatives and key stakeholders to review progress and strengthen collaboration as construction advances.

Investment

Mudau said the Matjiesfontein facility represents more than critical infrastructure.

“It is an investment in South Africa’s scientific leadership, technological independence and future competitiveness within the global space economy,” he noted.

“While the facility strengthens our sovereign space capabilities, it will also create opportunities for skills development, innovation, education and economic participation for surrounding communities. Achieving this vision depends on strong partnerships with municipalities, local leadership and residents who are integral to the project’s success.”

STEM

During discussions with municipal officials, Sansa outlined its long‑term vision for the facility as a catalyst for regional development and inclusive growth.

The agency highlighted opportunities to stimulate local economic activity through skills development, community infrastructure initiatives, science education and greater participation in South Africa’s growing space sector.

Particular emphasis was placed on inspiring young people – especially women and girls – to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation, helping to build the country’s future scientific workforce.

SANSA further emphasised that the project presents an opportunity to increase public awareness of South Africa’s space programme while creating lasting value for communities in the Karoo region.

Construction

Construction of the Deep Space Ground Station remains on schedule for completion within 18 to 24 months, with the project continuing to meet the highest engineering, construction and quality standards.

The Matjiesfontein facility forms an important component of Sansa’s long‑term vision to expand South Africa’s space capabilities, strengthen scientific excellence and contribute to national socio‑economic development through innovation.

Space

Sansa and the Laingsburg Municipality concluded the engagement by reaffirming their shared commitment to ensuring the project delivers lasting scientific, economic and social value for both the region and the country.

Together, they envision Matjiesfontein evolving into one of South Africa’s premier space science and technology hubs, demonstrating how national investment in scientific infrastructure can drive inclusive local development and inspire future generations.