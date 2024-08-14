Less distractions for kids during school hours with Google’s School Time

Google said the feature aims to balance the need for children to focus on schoolwork with the importance of staying connected in cases of emergencies.

Google said School Time was developed in response to parents’ feedback on how to control screen time for their children. Picture: Google

Children will have less distractions during school hours with School Time, a new feature announced by Google for Android phones and other devices.

The tech giant made the announcement on Tuesday.

Google said School Time was developed in response to parents’ feedback on how to control screen time for their children.

Balance

It said the feature aims to balance the need for children to focus on schoolwork with the importance of staying connected in case of emergencies.

School Time allows parents to set a dedicated home screen with limited functionality on their child’s personal device during school hours, helping to reduce distractions during class.

Parents can schedule and select which apps are permitted during School Time using Family Link, Google’s parental control app. They can also choose to allow calls or texts from specific contacts.

ALSO READ: Google’s long-planned move to ditch cookies crumble

Technology

Google’s communication manager Siya Madikane said parents think deeply about how their children should use technology, including how to strike the right balance between online and offline time.

“We are continuously investing in research and development to address the evolving needs of parents and children. By collaborating closely with experts in child development, education, and technology, our goal is to help shape a future where technology continues to facilitate learning and exploration.”

School Time

School Time can also be turned on outside of class when it’s time to focus or take a break from screens. For teens who are not supervised by a parent through Family Link, Focus mode on Android devices prevents notifications and limits distractions during specific time periods.

The feature has also been introduced on Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatches.

Madikane said it will be bringing the feature to more devices including select Android phones, tablets and Samsung Galaxy Watches to promote a productive learning environment.

Some of the tailored settings on the tool include new supervision features for parents of teens joining YouTube. This will allow parents and teens to link their accounts, enabling parents to gain visibility into their teens’ YouTube activity.

Madikane added that as children transition into teens, parents may want different supervision options to better reflect their teens’ understanding and use of technology.

“Recognising this, Google is allowing parents to select settings that can be used in a family to differentiate by age, developmental stage, and parenting style.”

Safety

With the School Time, parents will be able to determine the apps and products their teens can use. Additionally, they will be able to monitor their children’s activities and set digital ground rules like screen time limits or location sharing.

Madikane said default safety settings have been put in place for users under the age of 18.

“We have introduced new safeguards that limit recommendations of videos with content that could be problematic, especially for teens, if viewed in repetition – such as content related to body image.”

Safety settings include turning SafeSearch on, implementing content restrictions and turning autoplay off on YouTube.

ALSO READ: Google Translate expands SA languages to include TshiVenda and siSwati