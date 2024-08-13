Body of missing matric pupils Reza Saloojee found at Vaal Dam

Reza’s body was found on Tuesday, about 100 metres from the spot where he was presumed to have drowned.

Reza was on a fishing trip with his family when a strong current reportedly swept him away on Sunday afternoon. Photo: X/Abramjee

The 18-year-old missing Greenside High School matric pupil, Reza Saloojee, has been found dead.

It is understood Reza’s body was found on Tuesday, about 100 metres from the spot where he was presumed to have drowned.

Two-day search after fishing trip

Reza was on a fishing trip with his family when a strong current reportedly swept him away on Sunday afternoon.

The teen went into the water to try and retrieve some belongings when he disappeared.

An extensive search was conducted by police divers over two days to locate Reza.

This is a developing story

