Google’s year in review: South Africans searched for Thabo Bester, Barbie, AKA and Springboks”

Google's Year in Search provides an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches.

If you are wondering what piqued South Africans’ interest the most this year, who was the top trending individual over the last 12 months, or which movies, TV shows and sporting events were trending the most in the country, Google’s got it covered.

With 2023 coming to end, Thabo Bester, the Cricket World Cup, Barbie, AKA, Celine Dion and the Springboks led this year’s annual trends on Search.

This year, the world’s biggest search engine celebrated 25 years of Search, a milestone which has provided nearly two decades of trends data to draw from.

Google said the Year in Search provides an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do.

“In South Africa, this years’ results show a heightened interest in celebrities, sporting events, special observed days, notable personalities who have passed on and technology.”

Sport

Google’s data shows that cricket and rugby world cups soared to the top of the most searched sporting events by South Africans this year, while Springboks reigned supreme on the most searched athlete lists.

The Rugby World Cup and Inter Miami also captured significant interest, claiming the second and third spots on the lists respectively.

Celebrities

Among celebrities and media personalities who passed away this year, rapper, producer and businessman Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, topped the search list for loss.

Another South African rapper, Costantinos Tsobanoglou, better known as Costa Titch, was the second- most searched individual in this category.

Movies

After conquering the box office worldwide, Barbie, soared to the top of South Africa’s most searched movies and TV shows, followed by the epic biographical thriller film, Oppenheimer and the gripping series Shaka Ilembe.

Thabo Bester and media personality and popular DJ, Cyan Boujee, were the top 2 most-searched individuals in the country, with both appearing in headlines several times in the past 12 months.

While South Africans were eager to know the dates of upcoming events like Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and the Rugby World Cup final, their online searches also revealed a diverse range of interests, including literary comparisons and health concerns.

“How is poetry different to other writing genres?” and “How are mumps spread?” are the top second and third top general questions that South Africans were searching for answers to. Interestingly, the most searched general question this year concerned Celine Dion’s well-being.

Top 10 trending holidays searched

When is Father’s Day 2023?

When is Mother’s Day in 2023?

When is Eid 2023?

When is the rugby world cup final?

When is Easter 2023?

When is Ramadan 2023?

When are schools opening 2023?

When is Diwali 2023?

When is Father’s Day in 2023?

When is Good Friday 2023?

Top 10 most searched general questions in 2023

How is Celine Dion doing?

How is poetry different to other writing genres?

How is mumps spread?

How is cholera transmitted?

How is profit divided between owners/shareholders/investors?

How is Derek Watts doing?

How is heritage day celebrated in South Africa essay?

How is Jamie Foxx doing?

How is knowledge created?

How is Ascension day celebrated?

Top 10 people searched in 2023

Thabo Bester

Cyan Boujee

Nadia Nakai

Dr Nandipha Magudumana

Andrew Tate

Derick Hougaard

Steve Harvey

Sim Dope

Anele Tembe

Tyla

Top 10 movies and TV shows searched in 2023

Barbie movie

Oppenheimer

Shaka Ilembe

John Wick 4

Fast X

Queen Charlotte Bridgerton

The last of us

Creed 3

Fatal Seduction

Kaleidoscope

Top searched Loss in 2023

AKA

Costa Titch

Matthew Perry

Tina Turner

Derek Watts

Titanic submarine

Zoleka Mandela

Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Christian Atsu

Eusebius Mckaiser

Olive Barker

Angie Oeh

Top 10 most searched athletes in 2023

Springboks

Siya Kolisi

Bongi Mbonambi

Faf de Klerk

Eben Etzebeth

Cheslin Kolbe

Ox Nche

Hakimi

Roger Federer

Ronaldo

Top 10 sporting events searched in 2023

Cricket world cup

Rugby world cup

Inter Miami

Banyana banyana

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Wimbledon 2023

Liverpool vs man united

Al nassr

Netball world cup

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Top searches related to technology in 2023

Dstv stream

iphone 15

Google’s 25th birthday

Titanic submarine

Samsung 23

Samsung a14

Whatsappgb

Threads

